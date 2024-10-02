What Was Richard Dawson Net Worth When He Died?

At the time of his death in 2012, Richard Dawson, an English-American actor, comedian, and game show host, had a net worth of $100,000. Best known for his roles as Corporal Peter Newkirk on the sitcom Hogan’s Heroes and as the original host of Family Feud, Dawson left an indelible mark on television. He also gained widespread recognition as a regular panelist on the game show Match Game during the 1970s, and later for his portrayal of Damon Killian in the 1987 film The Running Man.

Early Life

Richard Dawson was born Colin Lionel Emm on November 20, 1932, in Gosport, Hampshire, England. His mother, Josephine, worked in a munitions factory, while his father, Arthur, drove a removal van. Along with his older brother, John, Dawson experienced the turmoil of World War II, as the family was evacuated from South England. His education was often interrupted due to the war, but his tenacity led him to join the British Merchant Navy at age 14, where he became an amateur boxer.

Career

Following his discharge from the merchant service, Dawson began pursuing a career in comedy under the stage name Dickie Dawson, which he later changed to Richard Dawson. His comedic talent earned him early opportunities in the 1950s on BBC Radio and TV. His big break in American television came in 1961 when he hosted The Mike Stokey Show, a late-night talk show on KCOP-TV in Los Angeles.

Dawson gained more visibility with guest roles on popular shows such as The Jack Benny Program, The Dick Van Dyke Show, and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour. However, his true breakthrough came in 1965 when he was cast as Corporal Peter Newkirk on Hogan’s Heroes, a hit CBS sitcom set in a Nazi POW camp. The show ran for six seasons, solidifying Dawson’s status as a television star.

Match Game and Family Feud

In the 1970s, Dawson became a household name as a regular panelist on the game show Match Game. His witty humor and charm made him a fan favorite, and his popularity on Match Game led him to host his own game show, Family Feud, in 1976. The show quickly became a massive success, with Dawson becoming known for his signature move of kissing the female contestants. While this practice sparked some controversy, it became an iconic aspect of his hosting style.

Family Feud initially ran until 1985, with Dawson returning for a brief revival of the show from 1994 to 1995. During his second tenure as host, Dawson honored a promise to his young daughter by refraining from kissing contestants, stating he would only kiss her mother.

Film Career

Although primarily known for his television work, Dawson appeared in several films throughout his career. He had minor roles in The Longest Day (1962) and Promises! Promises! (1963) before landing a credited role in King Rat (1965). He also starred in the war film The Devil’s Brigade (1968) and voiced Long John Silver in the animated adventure Treasure Island (1973).

One of Dawson’s most notable film roles came in 1987 when he played Damon Killian, the sadistic game show host in the dystopian action film The Running Man, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. His portrayal of Killian, which parodied his own game show persona, became a cult favorite.

Personal Life

Richard Dawson’s personal life was as eventful as his career. He married actress and singer Diana Dors in 1959, and the couple had two sons, Mark and Gary, before their divorce in 1967. Years later, while hosting Family Feud, Dawson met Gretchen Johnson, a contestant on the show. The two began dating and married in 1991. They had a daughter, Shannon, born in 1990.

Passing

A longtime smoker, Dawson was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2012. He passed away from complications related to the disease on June 2, 2012, at the age of 79. He was buried in Westwood Memorial Park in Los Angeles, leaving behind a legacy as one of television’s most beloved game show hosts.

Richard Dawson Net Worth 2012

Richard Dawson net worth was $100,000.