Who Is Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u, CS Nominee For Information, Communication, And The Digital Economy?

Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u, PhD, has been nominated for the position of Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy, pending parliamentary approval. If confirmed, she will succeed Eliud Owalo.

Dr. Ndung’u is a distinguished expert in Internet Governance, with a focus on Internet infrastructure, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, and data governance. Her significant contributions include:

African Union Digital Transformation Strategy : Played a pivotal role in shaping strategies for Education, Health, and Agriculture sectors.

: Played a pivotal role in shaping strategies for Education, Health, and Agriculture sectors. African Union Data Policy Framework : Instrumental in its development and implementation.

: Instrumental in its development and implementation. Internet Governance Curriculum: Coordinated a six-module online curriculum used by 30 National and Regional Schools across Africa and developed a 10-module course for The Pan African University Institute.

Professional Experience

With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Ndung’u has worked and consulted across non-governmental organizations, the private sector, and academia. She has also extensively consulted for the public sector on national and regional projects funded by organizations such as IDRC, the World Bank, NEPAD, the International Trade Center, and Vodafone. Her research interests lie in ICT innovations and development, and her work has significantly influenced policy, particularly in Kenya’s ICT sector.

Current Roles

Dr. Ndung’u is the lead Kenya Partner for Research ICT Africa, where she oversees, manages, and coordinates country research projects. She is a prolific author, with publications in journals and books on the use and application of ICTs to promote development and enhance the quality of life. Additionally, she lectures part-time at the School of Computing and Informatics at the University of Nairobi and supervises MBA students at the Business School of Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria, South Africa.

Educational Background