Who is Muthoni Wa Kirumba?

Gladys Muthoni, popularly known as Muthoni Wa Kirumba, is a celebrated Kikuyu radio presenter renowned for her vibrant personality and engaging broadcasting style. Currently, she hosts the highly acclaimed Changamuka show on Kameme FM, a leading radio station under MediaMax. Muthoni co-hosts the mid-morning show with the beloved Kikuyu comedian Muthee Kihenjo, and together they have captured the hearts of listeners, making their program one of the most popular radio shows in Kenya.

Early Life Background

Muthoni Wa Kirumba was born in the mid-1980s and spent her formative years in the coastal city of Mombasa. She is of mixed heritage, with her father from Kiambu and her mother hailing from Nakuru County. The family later relocated to Nakuru, where Muthoni began her education.

She attended boarding school at a young age, around standard two (equivalent to current grade 2), due to her parents’ busy work schedules. In an interview, she recounted her tumultuous school life, revealing that her indiscipline led her to change schools multiple times. Despite these challenges, Muthoni was academically gifted, achieving an impressive 435 marks in her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

Her high school journey was similarly eventful; she studied at one institution for a year before transferring. Muthoni’s rebellious spirit often put her in trouble, resulting in expulsions and suspensions for various infractions, including sneaking out of school and being caught with drugs. Nevertheless, she persevered, completing her secondary education and eventually pursuing a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism at university.

Career

Muthoni Wa Kirumba embarked on her broadcasting career at Bahasha FM in 2011, a station owned by former Member of Parliament John Mututho. She spent six months there before joining Kameme FM in 2012. In 2013, she began co-hosting the Changamuka show with Muthee Kihenjo, and the duo quickly became a favorite among listeners. Their chemistry and humor have made the show a staple for many Kenyans, establishing it as the most listened-to mid-morning program in the country.

In May 2022, Muthoni created a stir among her fans when she announced her departure from Kameme FM. Sources indicated that her resignation was linked to a political disagreement with her boss, Gatonye Wa Mbugua. Muthoni had been expected to support presidential candidate Raila Odinga, which conflicted with MediaMax’s ownership ties to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who endorsed Odinga. Fortunately for her audience, she returned to her role just four days later. Muthoni’s outspoken nature has also led to controversies, including a well-publicized incident where she slapped a former Kameme employee, Keziah Wa Kariuki, on air, resulting in both presenters being suspended.

Personal Life

Although Muthoni Wa Kirumba is not married, she is a proud single mother to a six-year-old son. She prefers to keep details about her personal life private and does not disclose the identity of her child’s father. Her dedication to maintaining a level of privacy has allowed her to separate her professional persona from her personal experiences.

Muthoni Wa Kirumba Salary

Muthoni enjoys a comfortable lifestyle, residing in one of Nairobi’s most luxurious estates and frequently visiting five-star hotels in both Nairobi and Mombasa. Her monthly salary is reported to be Sh550,000, reflecting her successful career in radio. In comparison, her co-host Muthee Kihenjo is estimated to earn a monthly salary of Sh 450,000.

