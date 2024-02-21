Why Televangelist David ‘Gakuyo’ Ngari Was Arrested At JKIA

Controversial televangelist and Ekeza Sacco Founder David Kariuki Ngari alias Gakuyo was detained by police as he tried to fly out of the country.

He was detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) before being driven to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters, Kiambu Road for grilling.

This is after DCI officials were given consent to charge Gakuyo with among others fraud.

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had given the green light to charge the businessman with the charge over allegations of embezzling over Sh1 billion from members of his Ekeza Sacco.

The case is among 12 that the DCI had opened in relation to the transactions that Gakuyo had with some locals in Kiambu.

The DCI had 12 files each with 25 complaints.

But only one file came back with a consent to charge him and that is why he was held, officials said.

Gakuyo is expected in court on Thursday to face the charges.

He may face more charges when the other files return with consent to charge, officials said.

He was expected to spend the night in cells ahead of the arraignment even as his lawyers tried to have him released on police bail.

Gakuyo however blamed unknown political leaders of trying to revenge on him.

Gakuyo said in a video his trip was cut short by detectives who apprehended him at the airport.

“They say I cannot leave the country. I’m at JKIA. I just think there is some revenge somewhere. I’m happy I might get an opportunity to see the judge and be told on what case I have. Right now I’m at the DCI airport,” Gakuyo said in the video.

Gakuyo has been on police radar over allegations of embezzling over Sh1 billion from members of his Ekeza Sacco.

He however negotiated a deal to pay back the money to the claimants.

Police said he remains under probe over the issue.