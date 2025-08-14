Woman dies in explosion after stepping on device at Kenya-Somalia border

A 44-year-old woman was killed after she stepped on an explosive device at the Kenya-Somalia border, Mandera Town.

Fatuma Madnur Mohamed died Wednesday August 14, evening after stepping on a suspected explosive remnant of war, police said.

Her right leg was dismembered in the explosion.

Police said her stomach was badly damaged, leading to her death, while her daughter, aged 11, sustained serious injuries.

The girl sustained injuries on both legs and was rushed to hospital in serious condition. The explosive device is suspected to have been thrown from the nearby Bulahawa region in Somalia where gangs are fighting regional security officials.

The fighting has spilled to the main border prompting Kenyan officials to stay on alert. The fighting is between federal troops and forces loyal to Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam, also known as Ahmed Madobe.

The confrontations, centre around the strategic town of Balad Hawo in Gedo region and have intensified tensions between Mogadishu and the semi-autonomous Jubaland administration. Government forces are reported to have gained the upper hand in recent days.

Meanwhile and elsewhere, a family living at the border of Uasin Gishu and Baringo is mourning the death of their two children who died in a house fire.

According to the police, the minors were aged one and three years old. The police said that their mother had left them in the house around 8pm on Wednesday as she rushed to the shops.

Police said that a burning candle may have caused the fire – as the woman had left the candle burning as there had been a power outage in the area at the time.

The wooden house was consumed in the conflagration, taking with it the two little lives. The two were declared dead upon being rushed to Timboroa hospital after being fished out of the fire.

The bodies have been taken to the Eldama Ravine morgue for preservation.

Police are investigating the incident.