Woman Found Murdered, Breast Chopped Off in Gatundu

Detectives in Gatundu South Sub County are investigating an incident where a 55-year-old woman was murdered, one of her breasts chopped off and her body dumped in a thicket near their home on Sunday evening.

Police said the body of Rachael Wambui Njoroge had stab wounds and injuries on the chest and was found dumped near Thiririka River between Kiawandiga and Kahata villages.

Area Sub County Police Commander Jonathan Koech said the assailants are still at large and their motive remains unknown, adding that the deceased used to live with her elderly mother and had attended church service at PCEA Kiganjo yesterday morning and was expected to attend a family gathering at Itikarua village.

After failing to appear in the meeting, family members got suspicious and tried to reach her on her mobile phone, but found it offline.

“After some time, they received information from a Nyumba Kumi vigilante that they had received a report about a lady’s body that had been found near a bridge some few meters from their home,” said the Police Commander.

Upon arrival at the scene, they identified the body as that of Wambui.

The body was moved to the Gatundu Level Five Hospital mortuary to await a postmortem examination.

The incident comes in the wake of the murder of women in a series that have been reported. Investigators are still pursuing the matters.