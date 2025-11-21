Woman found murdered in her house in domestic fight in Kuria

A 35-year-old woman was found murdered in her house following a domestic dispute in a village in Kehancha, Kuria, Migori County.

Police said Lucy Mogesi Nokwe died after an assault by her husband on Thursday in Kurutyange village.

The husband had arrived home late and demanded money from his wife, claiming she had obtained it from mining businesses.

She told him she did not have the money, prompting a physical fight where the woman was stabbed and kicked by the man.

Witnesses said the man also hit her with a stone in the head before he escaped the home. The woman was discovered dead hours later.

Police arrived at the scene and picked up the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations.

Police said on Friday they were hunting for the man behind the incident.

Elsewhere in Voi, Taita Taveta County, a father was arrested after he fatally assaulted his 11-year-old son.

The father had used a belt to “discipline” his son at the local railway station staff quarters when the incident turned tragic. The boy fell unconscious forcing the father to rush him to the hospital.

It was at the hospital he was informed the boy had died. Police were called to the hospital and processed the scene before moving the body to the mortuary. Police also visited the home where the beating happened and recovered a belt that was said to have been used in the murder.

Police said they are investigating murder in the incident.

Such incidents have happened at homes amid calls on families to be cautious as they end up facing serious charges including murder.

Police say they have increasingly been attending to such incidents in the country.