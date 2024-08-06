Woman Stabbed and Injured in Robbery in Ruiru

Police are looking for a gang of two who stabbed and seriously wounded a woman during a robbery mission in Ruiru area, Kiambu County.

The woman was in the company of a man and both were heading to a church event on Sunday when two men riding on a motorcycle confronted them.

She said the incident happened in Bamboo estate on Sunday morning.

The men demanded their valuables and when they resisted, one of them drew a kitchen knife and stabbed the woman on the right wrist.

The suspects then robbed them of a Samsung tablet, a mobile phone and a bag containing her personal effects.

They then escaped toward the Thika Superhighway to an unknown destination.

The victim was rushed to Ruiru Sub County Hospital for medical attention.

Police say they are looking for the gang and they are reviewing security cameras for further action.

Such incidents have been on the rise in the area amid police operations to contain the trend.

A police squad is pursuing the gang, police said.

Elsewhere in Kisumu East, a man was attacked and robbed of electronic goods in Buoye village.

The victim sustained head and leg injuries during the attack and was taken to Kisumu Sub County Hospital where he was treated and discharged in fair condition, police said.

The incident happened as the victim and his family were sleeping.

Police are investigating the incident.