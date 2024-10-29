Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Sack in Utawala

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 34-year-old woman whose body had been stuffed in a sack and abandoned in a thicket in Utawala area, Nairobi.

The woman was identified as Jennifer Mutheu Nzula.

Police said the body had been stuffed into a sack and tied up with a laundry cloth cover on the thicket edge along Githunguri Road.

The body had no visible injuries when it was discovered on Monday October 28. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Police said they suspect the woman was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the site.

A hunt on the possible killers is ongoing.

In Kipipiri, Nyandarua, human remains were recovered at a farm.

Workers at the land owned by Maleshani Limited which is approximately 139 acres reported that while they were ploughing part of the unused land near Lereshwa River, they found human remains suspected to be of an adult.

The bones included rib bones, vertebrae bones, and limb bones.

Police officers visited the scene, processed and the remains collected, and taken to JM Kariuki Hospital Mortuary awaiting a pathologist and identification process.

Meanwhile, a security guard manning Millennium Krishna Apartments in Kilimani area was found drowned in a swimming pool.

Christopher Juma, 42 was on night duties with his colleague at the said apartments when he drowned.

A colleague told police that at around midnight on Monday, they parted ways to take care of the backyard.

Later, his lifeless body was discovered in the swimming pool.

Police officers visited the scene and found the lifeless body floating in the swimming pool.

The body was retrieved and removed to the City morgue awaiting autopsy and other investigations.

In Kamukunji area, a human body was found floating at the Nairobi River.

Police visited the scene and retrieved the body of a middle-aged man.

The body was identified as one of Mutiria John Njagi, 31.

An identification card and a mobile phone were recovered from his pockets.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.