World Record-Holder Ruth Chepng’etich Suspended Over Doping Violation

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has provisionally suspended marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepng’etich over a doping violation.

According to a statement by the AIU, the Kenyan athlete tested positive for Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), a banned diuretic, in a sample collected on March 14, 2024.

The results, reported to the AIU on April 3, showed a concentration of 3800 ng/mL in her urine.

A Notice of Charge has now been issued against Chepng’etich following an investigation into the matter.

AIU head Brett Clothier said Chepng’etich was informed and interviewed in person in Kenya on April 16, where she cooperated fully with the investigation.

“Although a positive test for diuretics and masking agents does not automatically lead to a suspension under the World Anti-Doping Code, Chepng’etich chose to begin a voluntary provisional suspension on April 19,” Clothier said.

He added that after months of investigations, the AIU has now officially imposed its own provisional suspension alongside the charge.

Chepng’etich has the right to have her case heard before a Disciplinary Tribunal. The AIU said it will not make further comment until the case is concluded.

Chepngetich, 30, broke the world record to win the Chicago Marathon in October 2024, clocking a time of two hours, nine minutes and 56 seconds.