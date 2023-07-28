Data Protection Commissioner Urges Caution As Worldcoin’s Iris Data Processing Platform Goes Live

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has issued a cautionary warning to the public regarding the digital identification platform Worldcoin, which processes iris data using an orb scanner.

The ODPC called for heightened vigilance as the platform was unveiled on Monday, attracting two million users during the trial period.

Worldcoin, founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, offers users a digital identification and free cryptocurrency called Worldcoin tokens in exchange for providing their iris scans.

The project aims to differentiate humans from artificial intelligence (AI) programs online, as AI technology proliferates, making such distinction challenging.

However, the ODPC expressed concerns over the handling of sensitive personal data by Worldcoin and reminded users of their rights under the Data Protection Act, 2019.

In a statement, the ODPC stated: “As the ODPC conducts its assessment of Worldcoin’s practices to ensure compliance with the law, Kenyans are urged to ensure that they receive proper information before disclosing any personal or sensitive data.”

The ODPC advised individuals to inquire thoroughly about how their data will be used and to exercise caution while engaging with the platform.

The true value of the Worldcoin tokens remains unclear, raising further questions about the privacy and security of users’ information.

As the platform continues to attract global users, the ODPC’s call for vigilance aims to safeguard the public’s personal data and ensure that proper data protection measures are in place.

In light of this, users are encouraged to be proactive in protecting their privacy and to stay informed about the handling of their data.

