Xavier Worthy Siblings: Getting to Know Ree and Onie

Xavier Worthy is an American professional football wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of Texas, where he set multiple freshman records and earned three All-Big 12 honors.

Worthy was drafted 28th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft after breaking the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine with a time of 4.21 seconds.

In his debut, he scored a touchdown on his first touch against the Baltimore Ravens.

Siblings

Worthy has two younger sisters named Ree and Onie.

He is the eldest of three siblings, and while not much is publicly known about them, his mother, Nicky Jones, often shares moments with her children on social media, highlighting their close family bond.

College career

Worthy played college football at the University of Texas from 2021 to 2023.

In his freshman year, he made an immediate impact by recording 981 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

His explosive playstyle quickly established him as a key target for the Longhorns, earning him Freshman All-American honors and recognition as one of the top wide receivers in the nation.

In his sophomore year, Worthy continued to excel, finishing the season with 1,200 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

His performance earned him a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team, solidifying his status as a premier receiver in college football.

Worthy’s ability to stretch the field and make big plays contributed significantly to the Longhorns’ offensive success, showcasing his strong chemistry with the quarterbacks.

During his junior year, Worthy recorded over 600 receiving yards and maintained his reputation as a clutch performer.

He once again received All-Big 12 honors, leaving Texas with impressive career totals of 2,755 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns.

His legacy at Texas is marked by explosive plays and pivotal contributions that helped elevate the program during his tenure.

NFL career

Worthy was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

His remarkable performance at the NFL Combine, where he clocked an astonishing 4.21-second 40-yard dash, solidified his status as a top prospect heading into the league.

In his rookie season, Worthy made an immediate impact during his debut against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5, 2024, scoring a touchdown on his very first touch.

Throughout the season, he showcased his speed and route-running ability, quickly becoming a favorite target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

As a rookie, he aimed to contribute significantly to the Chiefs’ high-powered offense and drew comparisons to other elite receivers in the league.

Accolades

Worthy has accumulated numerous accolades throughout his football career.

During his time at the University of Texas, he earned All-Big 12 honors each year, including first-team selections in 2021 and 2023.

He was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2021 and received recognition as an AP All-American multiple times, notably as a second-team selection for all-purpose players and punt returners in 2023.

Worthy also set records at Texas, ranking fourth all-time in career receiving yards with 2,755 and sixth in receptions with 197.

His impressive performances included a streak of receptions in 39 consecutive games, the third-longest in UT history.

He was recognized as a Freshman All-American by several outlets and was a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

In the NFL, Worthy made headlines by breaking the 40-yard dash record at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine with a time of 4.21 seconds, further solidifying his status as a top prospect.

His combination of speed and skill has set high expectations for his professional career with the Kansas City Chiefs.