You Will Bear Greatest Responsibility At ICC – Kalonzo Tells IG Koome

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka Sunday told the Inspector General of Police to be ready to bear responsibility at the International Criminal Court.

He said Kenya is under the ICC and when the right time comes the police boss will face the law.

“There is a higher court and the rules of engagement are very clear, that a person, or persons bearing the highest responsibility. If it is police who are killing people like rabbits it is police IG who will bear responsibility,” he said.

Kalonzo said the ICC holds individuals with the highest level of responsibility over institutions, and thus the IG is accountable for the actions of the police service.

He spoke on Sunday at Full Gospel Churches of Kenya – Mwingi, where he blamed police officers for the pockets of violence seen during last week’s protests on Wednesday.

He said the right to picket or protest is protected by Kenyan law, as long as the protesters are not armed. He said Azimio-OKA has been holding peaceful demonstrations and meetings across the country, but that whenever police are present, chaos break out.

Kalonzo said the protests in Mlolongo were peaceful until police officers shot dead a youth, irking anti-government protesters who were picketing over the high cost of living.

Kalonzo maintained that the tri-weekly protests announced last week would continue across the country from Wednesday, through to Friday.

He said that the Kenyan masses would continue with their countrywide demonstration until such a time when the government would adjust the harsh living conditions in the country.

Meanwhile, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Sunday said the government has not banned public rallies so long as they are conducted within the law.

This follows a warning by both him and president William Ruto to the opposition Azimio La Umoja coalition party, which is preparing to stage anti-government demonstrations beginning Wednesday, that the government will not allow violent protests.

Kindiki said while the government respects the constitutional right to demonstrate, it must stick to the confines of the constitution, including the stipulated time and devoid of violence.

“The government respects and upholds the constitution and all its provisions, including the freedom of association and assembly, the right to demonstrate, picket, and petition. The Government has not banned public rallies and gatherings.”

“The public order act clearly allows such rallies to be held between 6am and 6pm. However, anyone planning to cause chaos, sabotage the economy, and engage in lawlessness will be dealt with firmly and decisively, in accordance with the law,” said the CS.

Kindiki said anyone who violates the law will be dealt with accordingly.

“Anyone planning to paralyze the economy, injure innocent citizens, loot private property, and vandalize public property on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or any other day, not just in Nairobi but across the 47 Counties in the country will be dealt with accordingly,” he noted.

He also warned former state officials using what he called unorthodox means to derail their successors, including former president Uhuru Kenyatta, whom President William Ruto has accused of financing the anti-government protests.

“All persons, including current and former political leaders and public office holders, have an obligation to follow the law. Retired office holders, including former Presidents, Governors, MPs or MCAs must allow their successors to execute their mandate and not resort to blackmail, sabotage, and other unorthodox means to derail them,” Kindiki said.

