Youth empowerment key to ending goonism, say Kisii clerics

Religious leaders in Kisii County have called for urgent investment in young people, warning that unemployment, poverty and political exploitation are fueling a rise in goonism ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The clergy spoke amid growing concern over politically instigated violence reported in various parts of the country, including recent clashes in Kisumu in which at least two youths were killed during confrontations between rival groups.

The church leaders accused some politicians of allegedly recruiting unemployed youths to intimidate opponents, disrupt public meetings and destroy property, warning that the trend could undermine peaceful campaigns and national cohesion if left unchecked.

Speaking in Kisii, regional cleric Peter Morwabe said Kenya has sufficient resources to create opportunities for young people if leaders demonstrate political goodwill and prioritise job creation.

He urged both the national and county governments to expand employment opportunities, strengthen vocational training and support entrepreneurship programmes to steer young people away from crime and political violence.

“We must empower our youth economically and morally. When young people have jobs, education and hope for the future, they are less likely to join criminal gangs or engage in political goonism,” Morwabe told journalists.

Morwabe said although church leaders had remained silent following the killing of a man during a Linda Mwananchi function in Keumbu, it should not be interpreted as approval of violence.

He described political goonism as a growing threat to peace, security and democratic governance, and urged young people to reject financial inducements to participate in violence.

The cleric also appealed to political leaders to conduct issue-based and peaceful campaigns, avoiding inflammatory rhetoric that could incite violence.

He called on parents, teachers, religious institutions and community leaders to mentor young people and instil values of integrity, patriotism, hard work and peaceful coexistence.

Morwabe said faith-based organisations would continue using churches and community forums to promote peace, reconciliation and responsible citizenship ahead of the 2027 polls.

He expressed confidence that collaboration between the government, religious leaders and local communities would help curb political violence and safeguard peace before, during and after the General Election.

Separately, Morwabe appealed to the government to urgently repair the damaged bridge along the access road to Nyanchwa, saying its deteriorating condition has disrupted transport, business and access to essential services.

He said motorists, boda boda operators and pedestrians endure difficult conditions daily, with some drivers abandoning the route because it has become impassable.

“We are asking the relevant authorities to intervene before the situation worsens. This road serves many families, schools, churches and businesses, yet it has been neglected for a long time,” he said.

Boda boda operators also raised concerns over the poor state of the road, saying it has contributed to frequent accidents and increased motorcycle maintenance costs.