Yung Miami Sparks Dating Rumors With NFL Star Stefon Diggs After Diddy Split

City Girls rapper Yung Miami has fueled speculation of a new romance with NFL player Stefon Diggs following her breakup with music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently facing serious legal troubles.

The rapper, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, was spotted celebrating Diggs’ 31st birthday at Carbone Miami over the weekend. Photographs captured Miami leaving the venue with a drink in hand, while Diggs was seen trying to keep a low profile outside the upscale restaurant.

Adding to the rumors, Miami shared an Instagram Story featuring a “Happy Birthday” neon sign, metallic decorations, and the number “31” — all of which have since been deleted.

Earlier in September, the rapper attended a Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium and was recently seen wearing a pair of Diggs’ custom ASICS sneakers, further linking her to the wide receiver.

Before her rumored connection with Diggs, Miami was in an open relationship with Diddy, 55, which began in 2022. During their time together, Diddy welcomed his seventh child, a daughter named Love, with Dana Tran.

The couple’s relationship reportedly ended amid Diddy’s mounting legal woes. Miami was mentioned in a $30 million lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, which accused Diddy of paying women, including Miami, for sex work. Miami denied the allegations, insisting she was “not a prostitute” and had “never sold a day” in her life.

In another lawsuit, filed by a Jane Doe in September, Miami was accused of harassing and pressuring the plaintiff into having an abortion after allegedly becoming pregnant by Diddy.

Diddy, meanwhile, is facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, following his arrest on September 16. Prosecutors argued against granting him bail, citing the threat he posed to victims. The music executive has pleaded not guilty, with his trial set for May 5, 2025.