DP Kindiki Bids Farewell To China’s Ambassador Zhou Pingjian As Tenure Ends

China’s Ambassador to Kenya, Zhou Pingjian, has concluded his diplomatic mission, leaving a legacy of strengthened ties between the two nations.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki lauded Zhou’s contributions during a farewell ceremony at his Karen residence, emphasizing Kenya’s key role in China’s diplomatic engagements with Africa.

“During the 4-year tenure of H.E Zhou Pingjian, China’s Ambassador to Kenya, Kenya has remained on top of China’s diplomatic engagement with Africa,” said DP Kindiki.

The relationship between Kenya and China spans 61 years, characterized by significant progress in people-to-people and government-to-government partnerships.

Zhou Pingjian Achievements as an Ambassador in Kenya

Ambassador Zhou, who took up the Nairobi post in 2020 after serving in Nigeria, was the 17th Chinese envoy to Kenya. Under his leadership, Kenya solidified its position in China’s Belt and Road Initiative and played pivotal roles in key discussions at the Beijing Summit. His tenure saw successful bilateral programs under the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), fostering impactful infrastructural projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Nairobi Expressway.

President William Ruto’s engagement with Chinese President Xi Jinping during Zhou’s tenure led to critical agreements, cementing Kenya’s prominence in FOCAC initiatives. Zhou’s diplomatic efforts also secured new export markets in China, notably for dry sea cucumbers, and expanded the scope of Kenyan agricultural exports, including avocados, tea, and flowers.

The ambassador championed local empowerment through initiatives that ensured significant employment of Kenyan workers in Chinese-led projects. For instance, the Nairobi Western Bypass employed over 6,000 local technical workers, while the Nairobi Expressway created nearly 7,000 jobs during its construction phase and over 500 in toll collection.

Zhou also promoted educational exchanges, presenting Chinese scholarships to thousands of Kenyan students. Since Kenya and China established diplomatic relations, over 2,000 Kenyan students have studied in China, with recent awards to 20 students highlighting Zhou’s commitment to education.

Known for his grassroots outreach, Zhou actively engaged with communities across Kenya. In recent months, he visited counties such as Migori, Kisii, Kisumu, Siaya, and Busia, meeting local leaders to discuss implementing FOCAC goals at the community level. He participated in cultural events, including Turkana’s Tobong’u Lore festival and Samburu heritage celebrations, reinforcing China’s support for Kenya’s cultural and tourism initiatives.

Zhou worked on addressing trade imbalances between Kenya and China. Data from the past year indicates a reduction in China’s exports to Kenya by Sh8.2 billion, while Kenya’s exports to China increased marginally. Initiatives like the 2019 Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement paved the way for Kenya’s agricultural exports to China, a sector with significant growth potential.

Described by many as a transformative diplomat, Zhou’s tenure is marked by deepened bilateral relations and increased opportunities for Kenya. UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar hailed him as “the most popular envoy in Kenya,” noting his contributions to fostering development and people-to-people ties.

Also Read: China to Cascade Cooperation to Counties – Ambassador Pingjiani