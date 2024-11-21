Zoey Deutch Siblings: All About Madelyn Deutch

Zoey Deutch, born on November 10, 1994, is an American actress and producer, known for her dynamic roles in film and television.

She is the daughter of director Howard Deutch and actress Lea Thompson.

Deutch gained fame through her performances in Vampire Academy, Everybody Wants Some!! and The Politician.

Recently, she made her Broadway debut in Our Town, where she plays Emily Webb.

Deutch’s work has earned her critical acclaim, including a nomination for Best Supporting Performance at the British Independent Film Awards for The Outfit.

Siblings

Deutch has one sibling, an older sister named Madelyn Deutch, born on March 23, 1991.

Both sisters have pursued careers in the arts, with Madelyn being an actress, writer, and musician.

They grew up in a creative household in Los Angeles, where their parents, actress Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch, influenced their artistic paths.

The sisters collaborated on the film The Year of Spectacular Men, which showcased their talents and family dynamics.

Career

Zoey began her acting career in television, making her debut in the popular Disney Channel series The Suite Life on Deck from 2010 to 2011, where she portrayed the character Maya Bennett.

This role helped her gain initial recognition among younger audiences.

Following this, she starred alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar in the thriller series Ringer from 2011 to 2012, playing Juliet Martin.

This opportunity showcased her ability to handle more dramatic material and further established her presence in the industry.

Deutch’s breakthrough came with her film roles, particularly in Vampire Academy, where she played the lead role of Rose Hathaway in the adaptation of Richelle Mead’s popular book series.

The film garnered a cult following and helped establish her as a leading actress in Hollywood.

She continued to build on this success with a role in Richard Linklater’s coming-of-age comedy Everybody Wants Some!!, where she portrayed Beverly, further solidifying her versatility as an actress.

In the realm of romantic comedies and dramas, Zoey starred in Netflix’s Set It Up, opposite Glen Powell.

The film received positive reviews for its charming storyline and performances, enhancing her profile within the genre.

Additionally, she played Infinity Jackson in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician, a politically ambitious high school student.

Her performance was praised, and the show garnered critical acclaim for its satirical take on politics.

More recently, Zoey appeared in the crime drama The Outfit, directed by Graham Moore.

In this film, she portrayed a key character involved in a dangerous situation with gangsters, earning a nomination for Best Supporting Performance at the British Independent Film Awards.

In 2024, Zoey made her Broadway debut in Thornton Wilder’s classic play Our Town, taking on the role of Emily Webb.

Awards and accolades

Zoey has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, reflecting her talent and impact in the entertainment industry.

She was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress: Comedy for her role in Vampire Academy and again for Choice Movie Actress: Drama for Before I Fall.

In 2016, she won the Chandon Rising Star award at the Napa Valley Film Festival and received the MAXMARA Face of the Future award at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in 2017.

Zoey also won the Shining Star Award at the Dallas International Film Festival in 2017 and was recognized as Ischia Actress of the Year at the Ischia Global Film and Music Festival in 2019.

In 2020, she was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in Hollywood and entertainment.

Most recently, she received a nomination for Best Supporting Performance at the British Independent Film Awards for her role in The Outfit.

Her recognition extends to various publications, with Glamour listing her among Hollywood’s Next Big Things and Harper’s Bazaar describing her as “quickly becoming Young Hollywood’s most valuable player.”