10 Bodies Collected Across the Country After Drowning

At least ten bodies were Tuesday April 30 collected from separate places after drowning following heavy rains being experienced.

Police said an unknown number of people are missing after they were swept by raging waters separately.

The number of those killed in the incidents has now crossed more than 200, according to police who added the deaths are spread all over.

The first body was collected from Kikuu River in Emali, Makueni County.

The body of a man aged about 32 was collected from the scene after drowning.

Police said at river Awach in Homabay the body of a man who police said is a teacher at Nyagowa Junior Secondary was collected on the riverbank.

In Kamobo, Kapsabet, Nandi the body of a herder was found swept down stream after drowning in Kimondi forest.

In Kipkaren area, Nandi, police said a 17-year-old boy drowned at River Kipkaren as he bathed.

His body was later retrieved from the area.

In Cherangany, Trans Nzoia, a worker at a waterfall aged 24 drowned at Tisaini Farm.

The body was later retrieved from the scene.

In Bomet’s Kipsonoi river, police said the body of a 17-year-old goy who is a student at Chemoibet Secondary School was found floating there.

He had gone missing last Sunday, police said.

In Huruma, Uasin Goshu County, a boy drowned as he swam in a river Sosiani. His body was recovered hours later.

Police said a 42-year-old man drowned at Michigilwet seasonal river in Narok. The incident happened at Torokiat village as the victim was crossing the swollen river.

Police were called to the scene to help move the body to the mortuary.

In Mulot’s Ngasiat River, Narok County, a decomposing body of a boy aged about a year was found after it had been swept there.

The body of his mother is yet to be found. The body was swept together with the mother, police said.

The bodies were moved to separate mortuaries pending autopsy and probe.

Police at various locations said most places are flooded and the situation is overwhelming.

At least three roads within Nairobi Metropolis were Wednesday partially closed and traffic redirected after they were flooded following heavy rains on Tuesday night.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) announced that Enterprise Road, Eastern Bypass and Thika Bypass had been closed to motorists, and police were helping to redirect traffic accordingly.

“Following the heavy rains experienced last night across the country, the following roads within Nairobi and Kiambu Counties have been heavily affected leading to partial closure: Enterprise road, Eastern bypass and Thika bypass. The traffic police and our technical team are on the ground to direct traffic and enhance the safety of Motorists. We shall keep you posted as the situation unfolds,” the agency said.

The busy Thika Superhighway was impassable near Kenyatta University, leaving motorists and road users stranded for hours following heavy rains that have continued to pound the larger part of the country.

A video clip shared online showed Mbagathi Way flooded all the way to T-Mall junction, rendering it impassable to motorists.

Elsewhere, 11 people were rescued by the Kenya Red Cross in Kitengela after their houses were marooned by floods, after a seasonal river in the area burst its banks.

In a 7 a.m. update, the Kenya Red Cross said it was still searching for more people in the Deliverance Road, Balozi Road, Baraka Road, Blessed Court, New Valley, Changombe, and KAG areas.