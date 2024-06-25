MP Mbadi Criticizes Ruto Administration for Excessive Spending on First and Second Ladies’ Offices

Nominated MP John Mbadi has criticized President William Ruto‘s administration for what he sees as excessive spending on the offices of First Lady Rachel Ruto and Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi. According to Mbadi, allocating public funds to these offices represents a wasteful use of resources, especially during a time when many Kenyans are struggling with the high cost of living.

Since 2022, Rachel Ruto’s Office of the First Lady has been engaged in initiatives focused on religion and women’s economic empowerment, a strategy she has termed ‘faith diplomacy.’ Meanwhile, Dorcas Rigathi, a former pastor, has been running ‘boychild empowerment’ programs through the Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President. These programs aim to support Kenyan youth battling drug and substance abuse issues.

For the 2024/2025 financial year starting in July, a total of Ksh.1.2 billion has been allocated to these two offices, with Ksh.696.6 million going to Mrs. Ruto’s office and Ksh.557.5 million to Mrs. Rigathi’s office. Mbadi argued that the government’s priorities are misplaced, questioning the necessity of funding these offices while the public faces economic hardships.

He pointed out that Kenya already has numerous pastors and evangelists, suggesting that the religious initiatives led by the First and Second Ladies are unnecessary and should not involve taxpayer money. Mbadi further criticized the administration for urging citizens to accept higher taxes while simultaneously funding projects such as the Ksh.11 billion renovation of all State Houses and State Lodges.

Mbadi emphasized that the issue lies not in salaries but in the high costs associated with government operations and maintenance. He highlighted the irony of the government asking people to endure economic strain while spending heavily on non-essential projects.