63% of Kenyans Believe Country is Headed in Wrong Direction – Infotrak

A recent report by Infotrak, released on Thursday, reveals that 63% of Kenyans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

In contrast, only 19% of the respondents feel that the country is on the right track while 16% think the country is neither headed in the right nor wrong direction.

Only 2% of Kenyans are undecided about the country’s trajectory.

The report highlights regional differences in perceptions. In Nairobi, 74% of residents think the country is not on the right track, followed by 69% in Eastern, 68% in Nyanza, 64% in Western, and 63% in Central.

Additionally, 61% of Coast residents, 54% in Rift Valley, and 47% in North Eastern believe Kenya is headed in the wrong direction.

In terms of optimism, 7% of Nairobians think the country is on the right track.

This sentiment is shared by 23% of Rift Valley residents, 22% in North Eastern, 21% in both Coast and Western regions, 20% in Central, 17% in Eastern, and 16% in Nyanza.

The survey, conducted between May 23 and May 29, included 1,700 respondents aged above 18 years.

The margin of error is +/-2.53% at a 95% confidence level. The poll was conducted using Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) across all 47 counties and eight regions of Kenya.