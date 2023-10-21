70,629 Passports Available for Collection – Immigration Department Says

70,629 passports are ready for collection, the Interior Ministry has said.

PS Julius Bitok on Saturday said that 60,567 passports has been collected by the close of business on October 20.

An additional, 43,742 new passports have been printed since the launch of the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) on September 30.

This means 131,196 passports have been printed since the RRI started.

In Nairobi (Headquarters) 52,160 are ready, Mombasa 13,594, Kisumu 15,287, Nakuru 11,036, Eldoret 12,289, Embu 15,476 and Kisii 11,354.

“Applicants are encouraged to monitor the status of their passports on eCitizen portal and on the Directorate of Immigration official communication channels,” said Bitok.

“The government is committed to enhance efficiency in the Directorate of Immigration to ensure the delivery of services as quickly as possible.”

For the first week of RRI, some 22,353 were delivered to regional centers.

Some 15, 354 passports were dispatched in the second week of October 2 and 6.

In the third week, 13, 290 passports were being collected between Monday, October 16, and Thursday, October 19.

The government has warned that uncollected passports will be disposed off and the owners penalised in accordance with the law.

Every Wednesday, during the RRI period, a list scheduling the collection of passports the following week is posted on the Directorate of Immigration official Twitter (X) account: @ImmigrationDept

