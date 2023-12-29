87% of Kenyans Say Cost of Living Was Worse in 2023 Compared to 2022 – TIFA Survey

Market researcher TIFA has released an assessment gauging the general perception of Kenyans towards 2023.

The survey released on Friday showed that 60 percent of Kenyans in the Rift Valley region thought this year was worse compared to 2022.

However, the survey showed that Kenyans from Nairobi and Nyanza areas were more discontent with the year that comes to a close in two days.

76 percent of Nyanza region thought 2023 was worse while 74% of Nairobi residents held the same opinion.

Compared to 2022, 67% of Kenyans expressed displeasure with 2023.

The survey also showed that the Eastern region, with 69%, similarly showed considerable dissatisfaction.

With 67%, the Western and Coastal regions came in fifth, while Central ranked sixth with 63%.

According to 60% of Kenyans living in the Rift Valley region, 2023 was harder than 2022.

North Eastern ranked last yet had a significant level of dissatisfaction with 2023—60% of residents in the region expressed this sentiment.

The survey also showed that 87% of Kenyans expressed dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living in 2023 due to increases in the prices of essentials like fuel and household goods.

Ninety percent of respondents in urban regions and eighty-six percent in rural areas, respectively, felt that the cost of living was on the rise.

Nairobi residents in particular bemoaned the difficulties they had in 2023, underscoring the necessity for legislators and other pertinent parties to take action.

6 percent of Kenyans also said this year was better than 2022.

TIFA urged policymakers and economists to devise and execute policies that can lessen the financial strain on common Kenyans.