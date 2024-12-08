Abu Mohammad al-Jolani: Syrian Rebel Leader Says Goal is to ‘Overthrow’ Assad Regime

In a rare and exclusive interview with CNN, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of the militant group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), declared that the ultimate objective of Syria’s armed opposition is to overthrow the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. This statement comes amid a stunning military offensive by rebel forces, which has seen them capture key cities like Aleppo and Hama, dealing a significant blow to Assad’s control over the country.

Jolani emphasized that despite efforts by Iran and Russia to prop up the Assad regime, the opposition is determined to end his rule. He presented a vision for Syria’s future, advocating for a government based on institutions and a council chosen by the people, rather than continuing Assad’s authoritarian rule.

While HTS has tried to distance itself from its jihadist past, the group’s association with al-Qaeda remains a point of contention. The U.S. and other Western nations have labeled HTS a terrorist organization, a designation Jolani disputes, claiming it is politically motivated.

Despite past associations with extremism, Jolani sought to reassure Syrians and the international community that HTS does not intend to impose an Islamic state, promising instead a more inclusive governance system. However, concerns over HTS’s treatment of political dissidents and minority groups persist, with reports of crackdowns on protests and abuses in rebel-controlled areas.

Jolani’s remarks signal that the Syrian civil war is far from over, with the opposition forces pushing ahead with their goal of dismantling Assad’s regime and replacing it with a more inclusive government system.

Via CNN