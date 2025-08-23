What to Do If You Have an Accident With a Rental Car in Dubai

Accidents in Dubai can be overwhelming, especially when driving a rental car. This guide walks you through every step, from staying safe and calling the police to documenting the damage, informing your rental company, understanding your insurance coverage, and avoiding costly mistakes.

Whether you’re behind the wheel of a flashy convertible on Jumeirah Beach Road or a budget-friendly sedan for your city errands, Dubai car rental monthly offers convenience and freedom. But no matter how carefully you drive, accidents can still happen. It might be a minor bump in traffic, a scrape while parking, or a more serious collision, and when it does, knowing exactly what to do is critical.

In Dubai, road rules are strict, and the way you handle the situation after an accident will determine how smoothly things go with the police, your rental company, and the insurance claim. Many tourists and even residents make the mistake of panicking, driving away, or skipping essential steps, and that can lead to legal trouble or unexpected costs. Let’s break down, in detail, the right actions to take immediately after an accident involving your rental car in Dubai.

Step 1: Regain Your Calm and Check for Safety

The very first thing you need to do is take a breath and assess the situation. Dubai roads can be busy, and the last thing you want is to turn an accident into a bigger hazard. If you or anyone else in the car is injured, call 999 right away to request an ambulance. If it’s safe to do so, stay inside the car until help arrives, especially if you’re in the middle of traffic.

In cases where the accident is minor, try to move your vehicle to the side of the road to avoid blocking traffic, but only after ensuring that no one is hurt. In Dubai, leaving the scene of an accident is a serious offence, even if the damage seems small, so never just drive away. If you have a dashcam, keep it running. Dashcams are common in UAE vehicles and can capture footage that proves who was at fault, especially at busy intersections or in low-visibility conditions.

Step 2: Call the Police

Dubai law is crystal clear: every road accident must be reported to the police, regardless of how minor it is. This is not just a formality, the police report is the single most important document in the whole process. Without it, you can’t make an insurance claim, and your rental company won’t proceed with repairs.

Once you dial 999, explain your location and what happened. In many cases, officers will come to the scene, inspect the damage, speak to both drivers, and determine who is at fault. For smaller accidents, they may instruct you to go to the nearest police station to file a report.

At the end of their assessment, you’ll receive a coloured slip, usually green if you’re not at fault, red if you are, and sometimes white for accidents without a clear fault. Keep this slip safe; it’s essential for the next steps. If fault isn’t obvious, you can request a follow-up report or written confirmation from the police stating that the accident is under review, this can help if insurance processing takes longer than expected.

Step 3: Exchange Details and Document Everything

While you wait for the police to arrive, speak to the other driver calmly and exchange information. Get their name, phone number, vehicle registration details, and insurance company. Do not discuss fault or blame, leave that to the authorities.

Next, take clear photographs from multiple angles: the damage on all vehicles, the positions of the cars, the road around you, and any traffic signs or skid marks that might be relevant. This visual record can be invaluable if there’s a dispute later. Even if the other driver admits fault on the spot, rely only on official documents for your claim, never on verbal agreements.

Extra note for tourists: If injuries are involved or you’re facing language barriers, contact your embassy or consulate for help with translation or legal advice.

Step 4: Inform Your Rental Company Right Away

The moment you have the police report reference or at least have contacted the police, call your rental agency. Every contract will have this requirement, and delays can complicate your insurance claim.

Explain what happened, share your police report number, and give them the location if the car is no longer drivable. In most cases, the rental company will arrange for the vehicle to be towed to an authorised garage.

To avoid disputes later, send your rental company a text or email with all the details as well. This creates a timestamped record of when you reported the incident, which can be crucial if there’s a delay or disagreement about timing.

If your rental was booked through a platform like OneClickDrive, their team can also guide you through the process and coordinate communication with the rental partner, making the whole ordeal far less stressful.

Step 5: Know Your Insurance Coverage Before You Need It

Here’s where many renters get caught off guard. Most Dubai rental cars come with basic insurance that covers third-party damage, meaning it pays for the other driver’s repairs if you’re at fault, but it might not cover your own vehicle unless you are not at fault.

If you’ve opted for comprehensive insurance, you’re more protected, even if you caused the accident. Some renters also choose Super Collision Damage Waiver (SCDW) or similar add-ons to reduce their out-of-pocket costs in case of an incident.

If the police report states you were at fault, you’ll likely need to pay the insurance excess fee stated in your rental contract. This is a fixed amount you’re responsible for before the insurance covers the rest. If you weren’t at fault, the rental company will claim damages from the other party’s insurer, but the process can take time.

Also, be aware of “loss of use” fees charges for the rental company’s inability to rent out the vehicle during repairs. These are often listed in your contract, so check in advance and negotiate where possible.

Step 6: Don’t Try to Fix the Problem Yourself

It might be tempting to get a quick repair done at a small workshop, especially if the damage looks minor, but this can backfire badly. Rental cars in Dubai must be repaired at authorised service centres. Any unauthorised repair could void the insurance coverage, leaving you to pay for the full damage. Always let the rental company handle the repairs.

Some Dubai car rental agreements also include roadside assistance or recovery benefits, covering towing, temporary accommodation, or alternate transport. If you’re stuck far from your hotel or home, check if your policy includes these services before paying out of pocket.

Step 7: Handling Long-Term Rentals

If you’re on a Dubai monthly car rental, the rules are the same, but your paperwork management becomes even more important. Keep all accident-related documents safe until the end of your contract, and make sure you report every incident, no matter how small.

Since monthly rentals often come with lower daily rates, replacing the car temporarily during repairs is usually possible, so ask your rental company about a replacement vehicle to avoid losing prepaid days. Even if it’s not offered automatically, request one immediately to minimise disruption.

Additionally, maintain a minor injury record, even for small aches like neck stiffness or jaw pain, as some injuries show symptoms later and require documentation for medical or legal claims.

Step 8: Avoiding Common Mistakes After a Crash

Many drivers in Dubai, especially tourists make avoidable errors after an accident. Some leave the scene, thinking they can “sort it out” later, but that almost always leads to fines and legal trouble. Others admit fault on the spot, only to have the police report contradict them. Some fail to call the rental company immediately, which delays the claims process. And a surprising number of renters never read their insurance terms, leading to shock when they’re billed for damages they assumed were covered.

The key is to stay calm, follow the legal process, and communicate promptly with your rental provider.

What Happens After the Accident Is Reported?

Once the police report is filed and the car is back with the rental company, they’ll arrange for an authorised inspection and repairs. If you’re at fault, they’ll inform you of the excess amount you need to pay. If you’re not, they’ll recover costs from the other party’s insurance. Depending on the damage, you might be offered a replacement car so you can continue your trip.

Be aware that in cases of serious accidents, your driving licence or passport copy might be temporarily held by the police until the matter is resolved, this is standard procedure and not cause for alarm.

FAQs

Do I need to call the police for every rental car accident in Dubai, even minor ones?

Yes. In Dubai, all accidents, even small scratches, must be reported to the police. Without an official police report, your rental company cannot process repairs or insurance claims, and you could face legal penalties.

What happens if I leave the scene of a rental car accident?

Leaving the scene is a serious offence in Dubai. It can result in heavy fines, black points on your licence, or even legal action. Always stay at the scene until the police arrive or direct you to a station.

Who pays for the damage if I’m at fault?

If you’re at fault, you’ll pay the insurance excess stated in your rental contract before the insurance covers the rest. If you have only basic insurance, it might not cover damage to your own rental car, so consider opting for comprehensive coverage.

Can the rental company refuse my claim?

Yes, if you fail to follow the correct procedure, such as not calling the police, making unauthorized repairs, or delaying reporting to the rental company, your claim may be denied, and you could be liable for the full cost.

What should I do while waiting for the police to arrive?

Stay calm, move the vehicle only if it’s safe, exchange contact and vehicle details with the other driver, and take clear photos of the damage and surroundings. Avoid discussing fault, leave that to the authorities.

How does accident reporting work for monthly rentals?

The process is the same as daily rentals, but keep all documents until your contract ends. If repairs take time, most rental companies can provide a temporary replacement vehicle so you don’t lose prepaid days.

What insurance is best for avoiding big repair bills?

Comprehensive insurance or a Super Collision Damage Waiver (SCDW) offers the most protection, covering both your car and third-party damage even if you’re at fault, and significantly reducing your out-of-pocket expenses.

Final Thoughts

An accident in Dubai can be stressful, especially in an unfamiliar city, but the process is straightforward once you know the rules. Always call the police, document everything, and keep your rental company in the loop from the start. Whether you’ve hired a car for a weekend getaway or you’re on a Dubai monthly car rental, these steps will protect you legally, financially, and practically.