Adrien Truffert Siblings: All About Adrien and Florian Truffert

Adrien Lilian Gaëtan Truffert is a French professional footballer who plays as a left-back for Premier League club AFC Bournemouth.

Born on 20 November 2001 in Liège, Belgium, to French parents Laurence and Jean-Christophe Truffert, he holds French nationality and has represented France at various youth and senior levels.

Truffert is known for his attacking prowess from the left flank, defensive solidity, and versatility.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Adrien has a younger brother named Florian Truffert, born on 5 June 2006.

Florian, who is five years younger than Adrien, follows in his brother’s footsteps as a footballer.

He plays as a midfielder for Stade Rennais FC B, the reserve team of the club where Adrien developed his senior career.

Career

Truffert began his youth career in France with local clubs ES Jouy St Prest and FC Chartres before joining Stade Rennais in 2015.

He signed his first professional contract with Rennes in May 2020 and made a memorable senior debut on 19 September 2020 against AS Monaco, where he came off the bench, provided an assist, and scored the winning goal.

Also Read: Florian Wirtz Siblings: A Look at the Footballer’s Family Tree

Over the following seasons, he established himself as a key player for Rennes in Ligue 1, accumulating over 150 league appearances and contributing goals and assists while featuring regularly in European competitions.

In June 2025, Truffert transferred to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League for a deal worth around £14.4 million (including add-ons).

He quickly adapted to English football, wearing the number 3 shirt and making a strong impression with his dynamic performances on the left side of defence.

By the 2025-26 season, he had already featured prominently in the Premier League, adding to his growing reputation as one of the more exciting full-backs in the competition.

Internationally, Truffert has progressed through France’s youth ranks, including U18, U19, and U21 teams.

He earned one senior cap for France in 2022 and played a significant role for the French Olympic team, appearing in 10 matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Accolades

Throughout his career, Truffert has earned notable individual and team honours.

With the France U23/Olympic team, he won a silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

In recognition of his achievements, particularly his Olympic contribution, he was awarded the Knight of the National Order of Merit in 2024.

While he has not yet secured major club silverware, his consistent performances at Rennes and early impact at Bournemouth have positioned him as a respected player in both Ligue 1 and the Premier League.