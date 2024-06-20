Adrienne Maloof Net Worth

Adrienne Maloof is an American businesswoman, philanthropist, television personality, producer, and business owner with a net worth of $60 million. She is best known for her role on Bravo’s reality series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (2010–2017; 2020), where she earned a salary of $200,000 per season. Adrienne’s wealth stems from her co-ownership of the Maloof Companies with her family, encompassing diverse business interests such as the Sacramento Kings, the Sacramento Monarchs, Maloof Productions, Maloof Music, Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Vegas Golden Knights. Additionally, the Maloof family previously organized an annual skateboarding competition known as the Maloof Money Cup. Adrienne also produced the film “Feast” (2005) and the Ochoa Boyz music video “Short Notice” (2019).

Early Life

Adrienne Maloof was born on September 4, 1961, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her heritage is Irish and Lebanese. Her father, billionaire George J. Maloof Sr., passed away in 1980, leaving her mother, Colleen, to co-own the Maloof Companies’ holdings with Adrienne and her siblings. She has four brothers: George Jr., Gavin, Joe, and Phil. George Sr. originally owned a Coors beer distributorship in Albuquerque and purchased the Houston Rockets basketball team in 1979. Adrienne attended the University of New Mexico on a tennis scholarship, where she joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority and earned a degree in political science.

Adrienne Maloof Career

Adrienne began her professional journey in the marketing and promotions department of her family’s wine and liquor business. Over time, her role expanded to encompass all of the Maloof Companies’ interests, leading her to control a significant portion of the marketing operations for over two decades.

She joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2007, appearing for the first three seasons but opting out of the season three cast reunion. Adrienne returned as a guest star in seasons five, six, eight, and ten, appearing in more than 60 episodes to date. She served as a judge on the “Miss Universe 2011” pageant and appeared in the 2016 TV documentary “Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson.” Adrienne has also made appearances on shows such as “Rachael Ray,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” and “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” In 2011, she launched a shoe collection, Adrienne Maloof by Charles Jourdan.

Personal Life

Adrienne married plastic surgeon Paul Nassif on May 2, 2002. They had three sons: Gavin (born 2003) and twins Christian and Collin (born 2006). The couple filed for separation in July 2012, citing irreconcilable differences, and finalized their divorce in November 2012. Both parties accused each other of abuse, with Adrienne receiving temporary custody of the children after alleging that Paul had choked one of their sons. Nassif’s lawyer refuted these claims, suggesting that Adrienne was not present during the incident. In early 2013, Adrienne confirmed a relationship with Sean Stewart, son of Rod Stewart. Adrienne is dedicated to philanthropy, supporting organizations like Camp Kindness, School On Wheels, and the Good News Foundation. In 2019, she began working with Congress to address school shootings, proposing the use of K9 units and handlers to detect ammunition and gunpowder in schools and at large events.

Real Estate

In September 2012, Maloof and Nassif listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $26 million, selling it for $19.5 million the following month. The nearly 20,000 square foot home sits on two acres and includes eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The couple had originally purchased the estate for $12.7 million in 2004.

