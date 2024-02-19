Airline Association Employee Charged with Stealing Sh6.9 Million 

A worker with African Airlines Association was Monday charged with stealing Sh6.9million.

Joshua Kipruto Ngetich appeared before the Milimani Chief Magistrate’s court, Nairobi.

Ngetich is accused of committing the crimes on diverse dates between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2023.

He is accused of conspiring to steal at the African Airlines Association office in South C.

Ngetich, an accountant at the association is also accused of stealing Sh6,860,581.

He however denied the charges.

Through his lawyer he asked Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi to release him on reasonable bond and bail terms.

The court heard that the accused has a young family and that he is the sole breadwinner.

Ochoi was also told that he was not a flight risk as he has a fixed place of abode.

“His family is present in court. Two sisters and two brothers. He has every reason to attend this matter to its logical conclusion,” court was told

The prosecution however asked the court to disregards the submissions from the defense.

The matter will be mentioned on February 21 for the probation officer to do a pre bail report pending his release on bail/bond.