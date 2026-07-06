Alex Scott Siblings: Meet Callum and Maya Le Tissier

Alex Jay Scott is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Bournemouth.

Born on 21 August 2003 in Guernsey, in the Channel Islands, he has risen rapidly through the ranks to become one of England’s most promising young talents.

Scott represents England at international level, having progressed through various youth teams and earning his first senior call-up in late 2025.

Known for his technical ability, vision, and composure in midfield, he has drawn comparisons to high-profile players and earned praise from figures like Pep Guardiola for his potential.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Scott has an older brother, Callum, with whom he played street football from a young age on the housing estate in Guernsey.

The pair were often involved in local games together, helping nurture Alex’s early talent.

He is also the step-brother of Maya Le Tissier, the Manchester United defender and England women’s international.

Also Read: Andrew Robertson Siblings: Getting to Know Stephen

Career

Scott’s journey began on the streets and pitches of Guernsey, where he stood out from an early age.

He joined local club Guernsey F.C. at 16, making his debut as the club’s youngest-ever player and gaining valuable senior experience in non-league football.

In January 2020, he moved to Bristol City’s academy, quickly progressing to the first team and making his Championship debut in 2021.

His breakthrough season in 2022–23 saw him become a key midfielder for Bristol City, earning widespread acclaim for his performances.

In August 2023, Bournemouth signed him for a club-record fee of around £25 million, reuniting him with a club he had been linked to in his youth.

Despite early injury setbacks, including a knee issue and later a meniscus tear, Scott has established himself in the Premier League, showcasing his ability to dictate play and contribute goals and assists.

He has continued to develop under manager Andoni Iraola, featuring regularly in the starting lineup during the 2025–26 season.

On the international stage, Scott has won trophies with England youth teams, including the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2022 and the Under-21 Championship in 2025, before earning senior recognition.

Accolades

At Bristol City, Scott was named EFL Championship Young Player of the Season and included in the Championship Team of the Season for 2022–23.

He also won Bristol City’s Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards that same season, along with the EFL Young Player of the Month for February 2023.

With England, he contributed to the Under-19 European Championship victory in 2022 and the Under-21 European Championship win in 2025.

He was also recognised as the 2024 Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year.