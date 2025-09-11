Alexandra Rapaport Siblings: Meet Josefina Rapaport

Alexandra Susanna Rapaport, born on December 26, 1971, in Bromma, Stockholm, Sweden, is a renowned Swedish film and stage actress.

With a career spanning over two decades, Rapaport has become a household name in Sweden, known for her roles in popular crime dramas such as The Sandhamn Murders and Gåsmamman.

She graduated from the prestigious Teaterhögskolan i Stockholm (Stockholm Theater Academy) in 1997, laying the foundation for a successful career in acting.

Beyond her professional achievements, Rapaport’s personal life, including her family background, adds layers to her public persona, with her Polish heritage and familial connections shaping her identity.

Career

Siblings

Alexandra has a sister named Josefina Rapaport, though little is publicly known about her personal or professional life, as she maintains a low profile compared to her famous sister.

Alexandra’s family ties extend to her late niece, Matilda Rapaport, a celebrated Swedish alpine free-skier who tragically passed away in 2016 due to an avalanche accident in Chile.

Career

After graduating from the Stockholm Theater Academy, Rapaport began her professional journey at Uppsala Theatre before joining the prestigious Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm, where she became part of the permanent ensemble.

Her stage work includes performances in classic plays, showcasing her ability to tackle diverse roles.

Rapaport’s screen career took off with her debut in the 1999 film Tsatsiki, morsan och polisen, where she played Tina, followed by roles in films like Executive Protection (2000) as Pernilla and the Academy Award-nominated The Hunt (2012) alongside Mads Mikkelsen, where she portrayed Nadja.

Her television work has been equally impactful, with starring roles as Nora Linde in The Sandhamn Murders (2010–present), Sonja Ek in Gåsmamman (2015–present), and Nour in Heder (2019–present).

Other notable TV credits include The Team (2015), Modus (2015–2017), Spring Tide (2018), and the Netflix series A Storm for Christmas (2022).

Rapaport has also ventured into producing and writing, notably as a creator and developer of Heder, demonstrating her multifaceted talents in the entertainment industry.

With over 40 feature films and TV series to her name, Rapaport’s career reflects a balance of commercial success and artistic integrity.