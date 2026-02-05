Alicia Vikander net worth is estimated at $8 million, earned through a successful career as a Swedish actress and film producer. Known for her versatility and emotional depth, Vikander has built her wealth through award-winning performances, blockbuster films, television projects, and her work as a producer.

From European cinema to major Hollywood franchises, Vikander’s career has steadily expanded, contributing to her strong financial standing in the global film industry.

Alicia Vikander Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth October 3, 1988 Place of Birth Gothenburg, Sweden

Early Life

Alicia Amanda Vikander was born on October 3, 1988, in Gothenburg, Sweden. Her mother, Maria Fahl, was a stage actress, while her father, Svante Vikander, worked as a psychiatrist. Her parents separated shortly after her birth, and she has five paternal half-siblings.

Vikander began performing at the age of seven, spending more than three years appearing in productions at the Göteborg Opera, including Kristina från Duvemåla, Les Misérables, and The Sound of Music. She also won a children’s singing competition, Småstjärnorna, in 1997.

Initially trained as a ballet dancer, Vikander studied at the Svenska Balettskolan and later trained in Stockholm. However, recurring injuries ended her ballet ambitions, pushing her to focus fully on acting.

Career Beginnings

Alicia Vikander began her screen career in Swedish short films and television series. She gained early recognition for her role as Jossan Tegebrandt Björn on the TV drama Andra Avenyn (2007–2008).

Her first feature film role came in 2010 with Pure, followed by The Crown Jewels (2011). These performances established her as one of Sweden’s most promising young actresses.

International Breakthrough

Vikander’s international breakthrough came with roles in 2012, including A Royal Affair and Anna Karenina, her first English-language film. That same year, she was named one of the “10 Actors to Watch” by the Hamptons International Film Festival.

In 2014, she starred in Testament of Youth and delivered a critically acclaimed performance in the science-fiction film Ex Machina, earning a Golden Globe nomination. These roles significantly boosted Alicia Vikander’s net worth and global recognition.

Oscar Win

In 2015, Vikander starred as Gerda Wegener in The Danish Girl, a performance that earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. This milestone marked a major turning point in her career and solidified her position among Hollywood’s elite actresses.

That same year, she also appeared in:

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Burnt

Her combination of critical acclaim and commercial appeal greatly increased her earning power.

Blockbusters

Alicia Vikander continued to grow her net worth through high-profile films, including:

Jason Bourne (2016), which grossed over $415 million worldwide

Tomb Raider (2018), where she starred as Lara Croft, earning more than $274 million globally

She later appeared in films such as Earthquake Bird, Blue Bayou, The Green Knight, and Beckett, maintaining a balance between mainstream and independent projects.

Producing Career

In 2016, Vikander founded her production company, Vikarious Film, expanding her income beyond acting. She produced and starred in Euphoria (2017) and later became involved in producing television projects, including Irma Vep and a Dial M for Murder anthology series.

Her work behind the camera has added another revenue stream to Alicia Vikander net worth.

Awards

Alicia Vikander has received numerous prestigious awards throughout her career, including:

Academy Award for The Danish Girl

Multiple Golden Globe nominations

Screen Actors Guild Award

BAFTA Rising Star nomination

Dozens of critics’ awards for Ex Machina, The Danish Girl, and Testament of Youth

These accolades have strengthened her reputation and long-term career value.

Personal Life

Vikander began a relationship with actor Michael Fassbender in 2014 after working together on The Light Between Oceans. The couple married in October 2017 and welcomed a son in 2021.

They split their time between Europe, including homes in Portugal and rural France, favoring privacy away from major cities.

Alicia Vikander Net Worth

