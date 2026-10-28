All Spanish cup matches suspended after Madrid train collision

All 24 matches in the Spanish Copa del Rey due to take place on Wednesday have been suspended as a mark of respect after more than 30 people were killed in a train crash near Madrid.

More than 500 passengers were travelling on the trains when they collided and derailed in Toledo.

In the statement released by the Spanish FA (RFEF), authorities said the decision has been made in solidarity with the victims.

Five top flight teams, Levante, Alaves, Valencia, Celta Vigo and Real Betis were due to play in the first round matches on Wednesday.

Spanish giants including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid aren’t due to enter the competition until the last-32 round.

Barcelona expressed its “deepest condolences” to the victims of the accident on social media.

“FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences to the victims of the serious railway accident between Los Yebenes and Urda (Toledo).

“The club wishes to convey its support and solidarity to the families and friends of the victims and to wish all those injured a speedy recovery.”

Real Madrid took to their website to offer “full support” to the emergency services.

“Real Madrid C. F. wishes to express its deepest sorrow over the tragic railway accident that occurred in the province of Toledo.

“The club extends its condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, as well as its affection and solidarity to the injured and all those affected by this terrible accident.

“Real Madrid would like to express its full support to the emergency services and all those working in the rescue efforts, and shares in the grief of everyone impacted during these moments of profound sadness.”

Thursday’s matches remain unaffected with the RFEF not yet releasing the revised tournament schedule for Wednesday’s postponed games.

By BBC Sports