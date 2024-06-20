Allison Janney Net Worth

Allison Janney, an acclaimed American actress, boasts a net worth of $14 million. With over 130 acting credits, Janney is best known for her roles as C.J. Cregg on “The West Wing” (1999–2006), Margaret Scully on “Masters of Sex” (2013–2015), and Bonnie Plunkett on “Mom” (2013–2021). Her portrayal of LaVona Golden in “I, Tonya” (2017) earned her numerous awards. Other notable films include “Juno” (2007), “The Help” (2011), “Tammy” (2014), and “Bombshell” (2019). Janney’s stage career is equally distinguished, with Drama Desk Awards and Tony nominations for “A View from the Bridge” (1997) and “9 to 5” (2009).

Allison Janney Salary

For the early seasons of “Mom,” Janney and co-star Anna Faris earned $125,000 per episode. Their salaries increased to $200,000 per episode in later seasons, and in 2019, they signed contracts that boosted their earnings to at least $350,000 per episode, totaling $7 million per season. During her peak on “The West Wing,” Janney earned $70,000 per episode.

Early Life

Allison Brooks Janney was born on November 19, 1959, in Boston, Massachusetts. Raised in Dayton, Ohio, she attended Miami Valley School and Hotchkiss School, receiving distinguished alumna honors from both institutions. Initially aspiring to be a figure skater, a severe accident led her to pursue acting. Janney studied at Kenyon College, where she was mentored by Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, and later attended the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York and London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art on a scholarship.

Theatre Career

Janney’s professional stage debut came in 1989 with “Ladies,” followed by roles in “Prescribed Laughter In The Emergency Café” (1991) and “Breaking Up” (1993). She gained acclaim with “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” (1993) and made her Broadway debut in “Present Laughter” (1996), earning several awards. Her performances in “A View from the Bridge” (1998) and the musical “9 to 5” (2009) were highly praised. In 2017, she returned to Broadway with “Six Degrees of Separation,” winning an Outer Critics Circle Award.

Television Career

Janney’s television debut was in “Morton & Hayes” (1991), followed by guest roles in “Law & Order” and “Guiding Light.” Her breakthrough came with “The West Wing,” earning multiple awards over seven seasons.

She also appeared in “Scruff,” “Frasier,” “Weeds,” and “A Girl Thing” during this period. Subsequent roles include guest spots on “Two and a Half Men,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Phineas and Ferb,” and “Masters of Sex.” Since 2013, she has starred in “Mom,” earning five Emmy nominations. Janney’s voice work includes “The Simpsons,” “F Is for Family,” “American Dad!,” and “DuckTales.”

Film Career

Janney’s film debut was in “Who Shot Patakango?” (1989), followed by roles in “Dead Funny” (1994) and “The Cowboy Way” (1994). Her career took off with films like “Primary Colors” (1998) and “American Beauty” (1999). She voiced Peach in “Finding Nemo” (2003), starred in “Hairspray” (2007), “Juno” (2007), and “The Help” (2011). Her performance in “I, Tonya” (2017) earned critical acclaim and several awards. Recent films include “Troop Zero,” “Ma,” “Bad Education,” “The Addams Family,” and “Bombshell” (2019), and the comedy “Lazy Susan” (2020).

Personal Life

Janney has had notable relationships with Dennis Gagomiros and Philip Joncas. She was briefly engaged to Richard Jenik. Her brother Hal’s struggles with addiction and his subsequent suicide have profoundly influenced her, inspiring her advocacy for addiction recovery. Janney is a vocal supporter of same-sex marriage, women’s and LGBTQ rights, and various charitable causes. She has made significant donations to Planned Parenthood and the Dayton Foodbank.

Allison Janney Awards and Nominations

Janney won an Academy Award for her role in “I, Tonya,” along with Golden Globes, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild awards. She has received 14 Primetime Emmy nominations, winning seven times for her roles in “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex,” and “Mom.” Janney’s extensive list of awards includes Critics Choice Television Awards, Gracie Allen Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Real Estate

In 2001, Janney bought a home in Studio City, Los Angeles, for $799,000, selling it in 2015 for $1.585 million. She purchased another Studio City home in 2014 for $3.25 million. Janney also co-owned a Palm Springs investment property, which sold at auction in 2012 for $2.2 million after foreclosure.

