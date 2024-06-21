Allison Stokke Net Worth

Allison Stokke, an American pole vaulter, has a net worth of $5 million. It’s important to note that a significant portion of her net worth is attributable to her husband, professional golfer Rickie Fowler.

Athletic Career and Internet Fame

Stokke first garnered attention as a high school pole vaulter, breaking numerous records and becoming an internet sensation when images of her went viral. Unfortunately, this attention was more focused on her looks than her athletic achievements. Despite this, she continued to pursue her pole vaulting career at the University of California, Berkeley, where she earned All-American honors at the 2011 NCAA Indoor Championships and excelled academically. Although she attempted to join the U.S. Olympic team in 2012, she did not qualify and stopped competing at the national level by 2017. Outside of athletics, Stokke found success as a model, working with brands like Nike and Athleta.

Early Life

Allison Rebecca Stokke Fowler was born on March 22, 1989, in Newport Beach, California. Initially inspired by her brother, a national-level gymnast, Stokke tried gymnastics before falling in love with pole vaulting in high school. She quickly rose to prominence, winning a national title in 2004 and ranking second in the national high school rankings. She also placed eighth at the national junior championships during her senior year.

Rise to Fame

Stokke became an internet sensation in 2007 when images of her at a track meet were posted on a male-focused sports blog, leading to widespread attention focused on her attractiveness.

This unwanted spotlight brought both positive and negative attention. CBS aired a special highlighting the dangers of sexualizing young girls, using Stokke as an example. Overwhelmed by the attention, she hired a media consultant to manage the influx of emails and photoshoot requests. She attempted to redirect the focus to her athletic career through a sports-focused YouTube channel, which gained millions of views, though the comments largely centered on her appearance.

Post-Fame Career

Despite the overwhelming attention, Stokke did not capitalize on her celebrity status. She continued her education at Berkeley, setting a school record with a vault of 4.11 meters as a freshman. Her second year saw further success, earning All-American status and a seventh-place finish at the NCAA Women’s Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships. After college, her pole vaulting career declined, but she transitioned into modeling, appearing in campaigns for Nike, Athleta, Uniqlo, and partnering with GoPro to create pole vaulting videos.

Personal Life

In 2017, Stokke began dating professional golfer Rickie Fowler, and the couple married in 2019.

