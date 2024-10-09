Amal Clooney Net Worth: A Renowned Lawyer And Human Rights Advocate

Amal Clooney, a British-Lebanese barrister, activist, and author, has a net worth of $50 million. While widely recognized for her marriage to actor George Clooney, Amal’s career is distinguished by her expertise in international law and human rights. A practicing barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, she has held various high-profile roles, including working with the United Nations and serving as a special envoy for the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Her impact extends far beyond her professional achievements, and her contributions to justice and human rights are globally acknowledged.

Amal Clooney Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth February 3, 1978 Place of Birth Beirut Profession Barrister, Activist, Author

Early Life

Amal Alamuddin was born on February 3, 1978, in Beirut, Lebanon. Her name, meaning “hope” in Arabic, is a fitting reflection of her advocacy work throughout her career. Her family fled to England due to the Lebanese Civil War when she was two, settling in Buckinghamshire. Although her father eventually returned to Lebanon in 1991, Amal remained in the UK, where she was raised alongside her three siblings.

She attended an all-girls grammar school before excelling at St. Hugh’s College, Oxford, where she earned a BA in Jurisprudence in 2000. During her time at Oxford, Amal was recognized for her academic excellence. She later pursued an LLM degree at New York University School of Law, working under future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor during her studies.

Legal Career

Amal Clooney is qualified to practice law in both the UK and the U.S., having been admitted to the New York bar in 2002 and subsequently in England and Wales. Early in her career, she worked in New York for Sullivan & Cromwell, followed by positions at the International Criminal Court and the United Nations’ Special Tribunal for Lebanon. Amal’s expertise spans international criminal law, human rights law, and public international law.

Throughout her career, she has handled numerous prominent cases. In 2013, she was involved in the Drone Inquiry, and she represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, as well as the state of Cambodia. Her reputation as a leading international law expert continued to grow, leading her to take on other high-profile cases, including the representation of Armenia in their bid for recognition of the Armenian genocide.

Teaching

Amal Clooney is not only a lawyer but also a dedicated educator. From 2015 to 2016, she served as a visiting professor at Columbia Law School, where she taught courses on human rights litigation. Additionally, she has given lectures at numerous prestigious institutions, including The Hague Academy of International Law and the University of North Carolina, sharing her insights on international law and justice.

Activism

Amal’s dedication to human rights has been unwavering. In 2015, she brought attention to the “Hooded Men” case, involving the British government’s use of illegal interrogation techniques against Irish citizens. Later that year, she defended Mohamed Nasheed, the former president of the Maldives, successfully advocating for his release from a 13-year prison sentence, which was imposed under controversial circumstances.

Her advocacy also extends to the fight against human trafficking. In 2016, she addressed the United Nations, highlighting the horrors of ISIL’s online slave markets and its exploitation of women. Her passionate speech drew international attention to the urgent need for global action.

In 2019, Amal became a special envoy for media freedom at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, where she fought for global media rights. However, she resigned in 2020 in protest of the UK government’s handling of international law violations related to Brexit.

Amal Clooney Marriage to George Clooney

Amal met actor George Clooney in 2013 through a mutual friend, and the couple became engaged in 2014. Their wedding in Venice later that year drew significant media attention. The Clooneys welcomed twins in 2017, further cementing their status as one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples.

Beyond their marriage, the Clooneys share a deep commitment to philanthropy and activism. Together, they founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016, an organization dedicated to promoting justice and advancing human rights worldwide. The foundation also supports the Amal Clooney Scholarship, which funds a Lebanese student’s participation in an International Baccalaureate program.

Real Estate

Amal and George Clooney own an impressive collection of properties across Europe and the U.S. Their most famous residence is a luxurious villa on Italy’s Lake Como, valued at around $13 million. They also own a similarly priced mansion in England. Other properties in their portfolio include a mansion in Laglio, Italy, and a former vacation home in San Lucas, Mexico.

In 2016, the couple purchased an apartment in New York City’s prestigious One Hundred Fifty-Third Street building. Although the purchase price is undisclosed, the penthouse in the same building is valued at $65 million, highlighting the couple’s affinity for high-end real estate. Their other holdings include properties in Las Vegas and Studio City, many of which George owned before his marriage to Amal.

Amal Clooney Net Worth

