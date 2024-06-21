Amy Roloff Net Worth

Amy Roloff, an American entrepreneur and reality television personality, has a net worth of $6 million. Roloff earned her fortune through her starring role on the TLC reality program “Little People, Big World” (2006–present), which chronicles the lives of Amy, her (now ex) husband Matt, and their four children, all navigating life with dwarfism.

Early Life

Amy Jo Knight, born on September 17, 1962, in Michigan, grew up with her parents, Patricia and Gordon (a Ford Motor Company employee), and her siblings, Katherine, Cyndi, and Roger. Tragically, Patricia passed away in 2019 and Cyndi in 2015. Amy was born with achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, while her family members were of average height. After graduating from Franklin High School, Amy attended Central Michigan University, earning a business degree. She initially worked in Silicon Valley’s high-tech sector before transitioning to early childhood education.

Amy Roloff Career

“Little People, Big World” premiered on March 4, 2006, and has aired over 340 episodes across 21 seasons. The series also spawned a six-episode spin-off, “Little People Big World: Wedding Farm,” in 2012, with Amy serving as an executive producer for both shows. Amy’s television debut was on a 1993 episode of “Martin,” and she has made appearances on shows like “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Rachael Ray,” “Chelsea Lately,” and “Chopped.”

Amy has authored two books, “Short and Simple Family Recipes” (2012) and “A Little Me” (2019), and owns an online baking business, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen. She is also a motivational speaker, having given talks at events such as the Lakes Health Conference, Women’s Power Lunch, and Empowering Women in Business Conference.

Personal Life

Amy met Matt Roloff, who has diastrophic dysplasia, at a Little People of America convention in 1987. They married on September 12 of that year. The couple welcomed fraternal twins Zachary and Jeremy in 1990, followed by daughter Molly in 1993 and son Jacob in 1997. Zachary has achondroplasia like Amy, while Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob are of average height.

In 2014, Amy and Matt announced a trial separation after 26 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in May 2016. Amy became engaged to real estate agent Chris Marek in September 2019. In 2020, her son Jacob revealed he had been molested as a child by a producer of “Little People, Big World,” Chris Cardamone. Amy publicly supported her son, expressing pride and love for him.

Amy also founded the Amy Roloff Charity Foundation in 2009 and supports the Dwarf Athletic Association of America.

Real Estate

In 1990, Matt and Amy purchased a fixer-upper farmhouse in Helvetia, Oregon, which they transformed into Roloff Farms. This 34-acre property, which attracts around 30,000 visitors each year during pumpkin season, features unique attractions such as a medieval castle, mine shaft, underground tunnels, and a pirate ship. They also ran a pumpkin salsa company, Roloff Farms Salsa.

After their divorce, Amy sold her share of the farm to Matt in 2019. In 2022, Matt listed a 16-acre section of the property, which includes many of these attractions, for $4 million.

In September 2019, Amy bought a 3,767 square-foot home in Hillsboro, Oregon, for $588,500. The home, purchased from her fiancé, features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pond, Jacuzzi, marble fireplace, and a large pantry.

