Ana Gasteyer Siblings: Get to Know Stephen Gasteyer

Ana Kristina Gasteyer, born on May 4, 1967, in Washington, D.C., is an American actress, comedian, and singer.

Raised in a culturally rich environment, her mother, Mariana Roumell-Gasteyer, was an artist of Greek and Romanian descent, and her father, Phil Gasteyer, was a lobbyist who later served as mayor of Corrales, New Mexico.

Gasteyer’s early life on Capitol Hill, just blocks from the Capitol, included unique experiences like spending a night at the White House and befriending Amy Carter, daughter of President Jimmy Carter, through their shared passion for the violin.

Her educational journey took her to Northwestern University, where she initially pursued a voice major before switching to theater studies after discovering her love for improv comedy through the campus’s Mee-Ow Show.

Ana grew up alongside her brother, Stephen Gasteyer.

The siblings shared a childhood marked by frequent moves across cities like Seattle, Washington, and Evanston, Illinois, due to their father’s professional commitments.

While Ana Gasteyer has spoken fondly of her childhood experiences, including her time in Washington, D.C., and her artistic upbringing, little public information exists about Stephen’s personal or professional life.

Gasteyer’s career began to take shape after she joined The Groundlings, the famed Los Angeles improv and sketch comedy group, where she honed her comedic skills.

Her big break came in 1996 when she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL), remaining a cast member until 2002.

During her six-year stint, she created memorable characters like middle school music teacher Bobbie Mohan-Culp, NPR radio host Margaret Jo McCullen, and Lilith Fair poetess Cinder Calhoun, while delivering spot-on impressions of Martha Stewart, Celine Dion, and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Her work on SNL showcased her ability to blend humor with musical talent, a hallmark of her career.

Post-SNL, Gasteyer’s versatility led to roles in film, television, and theater.

She played Cady Heron’s mother in the 2004 cult classic Mean Girls, written by SNL colleague Tina Fey, and appeared in films like Wine Country (2019) and Happiest Season (2020).

On television, she starred in sitcoms such as Suburgatory (2011–2014), People of Earth (2016–2017), and American Auto (2021–2023), where she portrayed a car company CEO with comedic flair.

Her voice work includes characters in Disney projects like The Lion Guard and Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.

On stage, Gasteyer’s vocal prowess shone through. She originated the role of Elphaba in the Chicago production of Wicked in 2005, later playing the role on Broadway.

She also starred in Broadway productions like The Rocky Horror Show, The Threepenny Opera, and The Royal Family, and earned a Jefferson Award nomination for her performance in Passion at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

As a singer, she released jazz and holiday albums, including I’m Hip (2014) and Sugar & Booze (2019), the latter inspiring an Audible series she co-wrote and voiced alongside stars like Maya Rudolph and Patti Lupone.

Gasteyer’s career has been marked by critical recognition and nominations, though she remains an under-the-radar talent compared to some peers.

Her performance in Wicked earned her a Jefferson Award nomination in 2006 for Best Actress in a Musical, reflecting her ability to captivate audiences on stage.

In 2017, she was nominated for a BTVA Television Voice Acting Award for Best Female Vocal Performance in a Guest Role for her work as Reirei in The Lion Guard.

She also received a ShowWest Award nomination in 2014 for Ensemble Cast for Geography Club.

While SNL itself garnered numerous accolades during her tenure, Gasteyer’s individual contributions were often highlighted by critics and fans, cementing her status as a comedic MVP.

Her albums, particularly Sugar & Booze, topped “Best Holiday Album” lists, including Billboard’s, underscoring her musical achievements.