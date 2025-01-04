Andrew Garfield Denies Rumors Of Joining Upcoming Spider-Man Film

Andrew Garfield has addressed ongoing speculation about his involvement in the next installment of Marvel’s Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise.

Speaking to GQ UK in an interview published Thursday, the actor firmly denied the rumors, saying, “I’m gonna disappoint you. Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on.”

Garfield’s remark referenced his past denials of involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), where he made a surprise cameo despite a year of repeated public denials.

In the film, Garfield reprised his role as Spider-Man from The Amazing Spider-Man series (2012, 2014) alongside Tobey Maguire, who played the superhero in an earlier trilogy.

Their appearance alongside Tom Holland was a major highlight for fans, helping No Way Home become the highest-grossing film of 2021.

While Garfield has expressed interest in potentially reprising the role, he clarified in past interviews that he would only return if the project felt fresh and meaningful.

“If it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting,” Garfield told Esquire in October.

Despite ruling out a return to Spider-Man for now, Garfield hinted at the possibility of joining another major franchise.

“If it felt in line with my soul and was gonna be fun,” he told GQ UK. “Maybe I’m gonna have like five kids at some point, and I’m gonna need to start saving up for the school tuition or something.”