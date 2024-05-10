Andrew Schulz Sibling: Getting to Know About Greg

Andrew Schulz is an American stand-up comedian, actor, television producer and podcaster.

He is known for his work on MTV2’s Guy Code (and its spin-offs), the Flagrant 2 podcast and The Brilliant Idiots podcast.

Schulz’s first Netflix special, Schulz Saves America, premiered in 2020.

As an actor, he has appeared in shows like IFC’s Benders and the Amazon original series Sneaky Pete.

Schulz’s comedy often features edgy and controversial material, as evidenced by a recent video of him interacting with a trans woman on a first date.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Podcast

Siblings

Schulz has a brother named Greg Schulz, who is also involved in the entertainment industry.

Greg is a writer and producer, and he has worked on several projects alongside Andrew, including the podcast, The Brilliant Idiots, and the Netflix special, Schulz Saves America.

The brothers have a close relationship and often collaborate on creative projects, showcasing their shared sense of humor and comedic style.

Parents

Schulz’s parents are Sandra Cameron and Larry Schulz.

Sandra is a professional ballroom dancer of Scottish descent.

She has a background in dance and has likely influenced Schulz’s appreciation for the arts and performance.

Larry is an American reporter and military veteran.

Larry’s experiences in the military and journalism may have shaped Schulz’s worldview and possibly influenced his comedic style and storytelling.

Together, Schulz’s parents have likely played a role in shaping his upbringing and career path in the entertainment industry.

Career

Schulz started performing stand-up comedy in New York City after returning from college and became a regular at the Comedy Village.

His breakthrough came when he appeared on MTV2’s Guy Code and its spin-offs, which gained significant popularity and over 2 million views.

Schulz has also been involved in various podcasts, including The Brilliant Idiots and Flagrant 2, which have garnered a large following.

He has directed and produced content for these podcasts, showcasing his versatility in the industry.

In addition to his work in television and podcasting, Schulz has released a Netflix special, Schulz Saves America, which premiered in 2020.

He has also acted in shows like IFC’s Benders and the Amazon original series, Sneaky Pete.

Podcast

Schulz’s podcast, Flagrant, is a comedy show co-hosted by Schulz and Akaash Singh.

It delivers unfiltered, unapologetic, and unruly hot takes on various topics in an edgy and controversial manner.

The podcast has gained a significant following and is available on platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Audible.