Another suspect linked to murder of teenage girl in Wajir, charged

The Director of Public Prosecutions on Thursday charged a third suspect with the murder of a 17-year-old refugee in Garissa High Court.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Bernard Owour informed the court that Mussa Sheikh, jointly with others before the court, murdered Gaala Adan, a refugee girl aged 17, on March 22, 2025 at Lolkuta South Sub-location, Wara Location, Hadado Sub-County, within Wajir County.

The accused person was charged following a second mental assessment report, which showed that Mussa was fit to stand trial.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) charged Mohammed Kassim Tiffow, husband to the deceased, and Adan Mohammed Ahmed with the murder of Gaala Adan.

The deceased, born on January 1, 2008, had been married to the first accused, Mohammed Kassim Tiffow (aged 40), in a ceremony held in accordance with Somali rites on 22nd February 2025 at Dagahaley Refugee Camp.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice John Onyiego.

Justice Jonn Onyiego directed that the accused persons be released on a bond of Sh1 million.

The case is set for hearing on 7th and 8th October 2025.