Anson Williams Net Worth: From ‘Happy Days’ To Hollywood Director

Anson Williams, the versatile American actor, singer, director, and businessman, has built a net worth of approximately $3 million. Best known for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the hit TV series Happy Days, Williams gained widespread recognition in the 1970s and 80s. While his acting brought him into the limelight, his directing career and business ventures have significantly contributed to his financial success.

Anson Williams Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth September 25, 1949 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actor, Singer, Director, and Businessman

Early Life

Born Anson William Heimlich on September 25, 1949, in Los Angeles, California, Williams was part of a Jewish family with a famous lineage. His uncle, Dr. Henry Heimlich, invented the life-saving Heimlich maneuver. Williams’ journey toward fame began in high school, where he excelled in track and performed in several school plays. His career took a turn for the better when he made his television debut in 1971 on Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law.

Williams gained nationwide fame in 1974 when he landed the role of Potsie Weber in the sitcom Happy Days. Although initially focused on Williams’ character and Ron Howard’s character Richie Cunningham, Henry Winkler’s “Fonzie” soon became the show’s biggest star. However, Williams remained an integral part of Happy Days until its conclusion in 1984.

Acting Career Beyond Happy Days

During and after Happy Days, Williams made guest appearances in various popular shows, including Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Baywatch. He also reunited with the cast of Happy Days for several reunion specials, maintaining his connection with the beloved series. His ability to remain relevant and adaptable within the television industry solidified his standing as a versatile actor.

Transition to Directing

Williams successfully transitioned to television directing after Happy Days ended. Over the years, he directed episodes of popular TV shows like Melrose Place, Beverly Hills, 90210, Charmed, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and The Secret Life of the American Teenager. He directed 31 episodes of The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which was one of his most notable directing achievements. His directing career proved to be long-lasting and financially rewarding, allowing him to work consistently behind the camera.

Business

In addition to his work in entertainment, Anson Williams has explored business opportunities. In 1987, he opened a chain of diners called Big Al’s with his Happy Days co-star Al Molinaro. Although the business eventually folded, it marked the start of Williams’ entrepreneurial spirit. Later, he founded Starmaker Products, a cosmetics company.

Also Read: Andrew Zimmern Net Worth

In 2011, Williams, alongside some of his Happy Days co-stars, filed a $10 million lawsuit against CBS over unpaid merchandising revenues. The lawsuit claimed that CBS failed to pay them for licensing deals related to the show. The case was settled in 2012, with each cast member receiving $65,000.

Personal Life

Anson Williams has been married twice. He married actress Lorrie Mahaffey in 1978, with whom he shares a daughter, Hannah. After their divorce in 1986, Williams married Jackie Gerken in 1988, and they had three daughters: Gabriella, Stella, and Olivia. The couple divorced in 2019.

In 2022, Williams made headlines when he announced his candidacy for mayor of Ojai, California. Although his political career didn’t take off, his commitment to public service in his community is commendable.

Real Estate

In 2011, Anson Williams purchased a home in Ojai, California, for $950,000. Today, the value of his property is estimated to be around $3 million, reflecting the growth of the real estate market in the area.

Anson Williams Net Worth

Anson Williams net worth is $3 million.