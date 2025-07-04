Ariana White Age: How Old Is the Social Media Star?

Ariana White is 22 years old as of 2025. She was born on November 23, 2003, and has quickly become a prominent face in the digital influencer world. Known for her magnetic presence on both Instagram and TikTok, Ariana has amassed over 280,000 followers on her arianaawhite Instagram page and more than 210,000 followers on her ari_booooooooooo TikTok account.

Age: 22 years (As of 2025)

Nickname: Ariana

Birthday: November 23, 2003

Birthplace: Florida, United States

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Nationality: American

Religion: Christianity

Profession: Model, Instagram Star, TikTok Star

Height: 152 cm (5’0″)

Weight: 45 kg (99 lbs)

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Brown

Body Measurements: 34-24-34 (Bust -34, Waist -24, and Hips -34 in inches)

Rise to Fame on Social Media

Ariana White began her online journey in 2020, launching an Instagram account where she showcased her flair for fashion and modeling through stunning photos and curated aesthetics. That same year, she made her debut on TikTok, where she captivated viewers with dance routines, lip-sync performances, travel clips, and vlog-style content.

Her consistent uploads and engaging personality helped her quickly grow a loyal fanbase. As her popularity surged, she became a sought-after content creator, securing brand collaborations and establishing herself as a digital trendsetter.

Ariana White Career

Ariana’s success on social media translated into real business opportunities. She has partnered with a wide array of fashion and lifestyle brands, using her influence to promote products in the beauty, swimwear, and jewelry spaces.

Some of the major brands Ariana White has worked with include:

NovaShine Smile

Mannaz Designs Jewelry

Blanco by Nature

Enez Swim

Sealavie Swim

Blackbough Swim

Boutine LA Babes

Her modeling content continues to attract both followers and brands, allowing her to turn her online presence into a sustainable career.

Ariana White’s Net Worth

As of now, Ariana White’s estimated net worth ranges between $100,000 and $1 million, earned through a combination of modeling, endorsements, sponsored content, and brand collaborations. Her growth in the influencer space suggests that this figure could continue to rise as her career progresses.

Personal Life

Ariana offered a glimpse into her personal life when she shared a relationship announcement via TikTok on September 11, 2023. However, the couple has since parted ways, and Ariana has remained relatively private about her romantic life since the breakup.

Musical Features and Associations

Ariana White frequently incorporates trending music into her content. Her videos have featured songs by several popular artists, including:

Travis Scott

Lil Uzi Vert

Young Nudy

Her ability to blend viral music with stylish visuals has helped her remain relevant and loved in the ever-changing world of social media

