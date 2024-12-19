Arnold Schwarzenegger Steps Into Santa’s Boots For New Holiday Film

Arnold Schwarzenegger, known worldwide for his versatile career as a bodybuilding champion, action movie star, and former governor of California, is taking on a festive new role.

The iconic actor is set to play Santa Claus in an upcoming holiday movie titled The Man with the Bag.

Announcing the news on his Instagram page, Schwarzenegger shared his excitement with fans. “Santa Claus is coming to town!” he wrote, adding, “I can’t wait to share all of this Christmas cheer with each and every one of you.”

The actor also posted a photo from the film set in New York City, where he is currently shooting alongside costar Alan Ritchson. In the picture, Schwarzenegger is nearly unrecognizable in a full Santa transformation, sporting a shaggy white beard, festive red wool coat, and Christmas sweater.

Directed by Adam Shankman, The Man with the Bag tells the story of Santa Claus teaming up with a former thief—plucked straight from his naughty list—to retrieve his stolen magic bag.

This isn’t Schwarzenegger’s first foray into holiday-themed entertainment. In 1996, he starred in the family comedy Jingle All the Way, playing a devoted father on a chaotic quest to find the year’s must-have Christmas toy for his son.

The Man with the Bag marks Schwarzenegger’s return to the big screen after his last major feature role in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate.