Ashanti And Nelly Welcome First Child Together, Share Name Of Baby Boy

Ashanti and Nelly are so “Happy” to welcome their first baby together.

On Wednesday (Aug. 21), the R&B singer shared that she’d already given birth, posting an Instagram carousel of herself wearing Frida Mom postpartum shorts. But news was also announced that the couple welcomed their new son, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18, 2024, according to People.

“Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol,” Ashanti wrote in the Instagram caption. “I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!”

Baby Haynes makes Ashanti’s first child, while Nelly has two biological children, Chanelle and Cornell Jr., and Shawn, and Sydney, his late sister’s children, whom he adopted in 2005 following her death from leukemia.

While Nelly was arrested earlier this month for ecstasy possession and an insurance-related charge, the couple made it a priority to celebrate their new child, holding two baby showers in Ashanti’s hometown of New York.

Before the birth of Kareem, Ashanti and Nelly married in St. Louis last year, but the couple plan to soon hold an official wedding.

As Ashanti revealed to Entertainment Tonight in June, the “Ride Wit Me” artist proposed while they were in bed.

“I cried. I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever,” she said about the moment. “I FaceTimed everyone I know…I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy, kind of like all in one.”