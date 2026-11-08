At least seven dead and dozens injured after trains collide in Egypt

A train crash near the Egyptian city of Giza has killed seven people and injured at least 88, the health ministry has said.

Egypt’s railway authority said a train travelling from Giza to Fayoum, south of Cairo, crashed into the rear of another service heading south from Cairo to Aswan.

Images from the scene showed several carriages had derailed and fallen down an embankment.

The Egyptian health ministry said at least 72 ambulances were sent, while local media reported a train driver was among the dead.

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi said he was following the incident with “great concern” and extended his “deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives”.

“I have directed state agencies to provide the necessary medical care, promptly investigate the circumstances of the accident, and hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent,” he wrote on X.

The government said hospitals in the area had been out “on heightened alert” as they coped with a massive influx of patients.

Trains between Giza and the Upper Egypt region have been suspended, BBC Arabic reported.

The collision occurred in the area between Kafr Ammar and Al-Raqqa stations in Al-Ayyat.

The rail authority dispatched emergency teams and cranes to the scene.

Al-Ayyat is the site of Egypt’s worst-ever rail disaster, when a fire on a train killed more than 370 people in 2002.

By BBC News