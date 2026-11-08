Kiambu Polytechnic student drowns while swimming at Paradise Lost Dam

A 19-year-old student from Kiambu National Polytechnic is feared dead after disappearing while swimming at Paradise Lost Dam in Kiambu County.

The student, identified as Lewis Munene Kiriga, was swimming with four fellow students on Saturday, November 7, when the incident occurred.

Police said the group arrived at the dam at around 3.30pm for a swimming outing.

Kiriga, an Automotive Engineering Certificate Level 5 student, reportedly undressed, remained in his shorts and dived into the water.

His friends said he initially appeared comfortable swimming and surfaced several times before disappearing beneath the water during his last dive.

After waiting for approximately 10 minutes without seeing him resurface, the friends became concerned and began searching for him, initially suspecting that he might have exited the water from another point.

They subsequently alerted the management of Paradise Lost and sought assistance from individuals who had a boat and fishing nets to help locate the missing student, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The group later contacted the student’s father, who resides in Embu, before reporting the incident to police at Ngegu Patrol Base.

Police officers visited the scene and conducted an initial search but were unable to locate the body.

The National Police Service has since sought assistance from divers attached to the Kiambu Fire and Rescue Department to conduct a more extensive search.

The body is believed to remain submerged in the dam as search efforts continue.

And a woman was arrested in Juja, Kiambu County, following the death of her two-year-old daughter in an incident being investigated as suspected filicide.

The suspect was arrested after police discovered visible injuries on the body of her daughter, aged two years and four months.

Police said the incident was reported on Friday, November 6, after the mother claimed that the child had suddenly fallen ill at their home in Malaba area, Komo Location.

Wambui reportedly rushed the toddler to Jamii Healthcare Hospital in Witeithie at around 10am, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.