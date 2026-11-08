Woman, 23, stabbed to death at Awendo cyber café in love triangle drama

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a cyber café in Jogama area, Awendo Township, Migori County, in an incident that also left a man and the suspected attacker injured.

Police linked the murder and injuries to a love triangle saga.

The victim, identified as Lavender Akinyi, a resident of Dogo Riedo in Uriri Sub-County, was allegedly stabbed in the chest on Saturday evening, November 7, at around 7pm.

Police said the suspected attacker was a resident of Ringa and former girlfriend of the cyber café owner.

Investigations indicate that the assailant allegedly attacked Akinyi, who was reportedly the current girlfriend of the cyber café owner, stabbing her in the chest and killing her at the scene.

A man reportedly attempted to rescue Akinyi but was also stabbed in the back by the suspect.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident reportedly turned on the suspect and seriously assaulted her.

Police officers who arrived at the scene rescued Aoko from the mob and rushed her to Rapcom Hospital, where she is receiving treatment in serious condition.

The body of Akinyi, which had visible physical injuries, was moved to Migori County Referral Hospital Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

The case has been taken over by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Awendo, who are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing.

The cyber café owner is also among those injured in the incident.

And a 24-year-old man has died after he was allegedly assaulted during a confrontation with bodaboda riders at Adungosi trading centre in Teso South Sub-County, Busia County.

The deceased, identified as Eliud Otiema, reportedly went to Adungosi bodaboda stage at around 8.30pm on November 7, to collect a motorcycle belonging to his friend.

However, he was allegedly denied access to the motorcycle by riders at the stage, triggering an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

According to police, the confrontation turned violent, with the deceased allegedly assaulted before being pushed into a roadside trench.

Members of the public rescued him and rushed him to Rehema Medical Clinic, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.