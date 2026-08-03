Audrey Hepburn remains one of the most celebrated actresses in film history, remembered for her timeless elegance, award-winning performances, and extraordinary humanitarian work. Best known for classics such as “Roman Holiday,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “My Fair Lady,” and “Charade,” Hepburn became a global fashion icon while also dedicating the final years of her life to helping vulnerable children through UNICEF. At the time of her death in 1993, Audrey Hepburn had an estimated net worth of $55 million. Adjusted for inflation, that would be worth roughly $100 million in today’s dollars.

Audrey Hepburn Net Worth $55 Million Date of Birth May 4, 1929 Place of Birth Ixelles, Brussels, Belgium

Early Life

Audrey Hepburn was born Audrey Kathleen Ruston on May 4, 1929, in Ixelles, Brussels, Belgium.

Her mother was Dutch aristocrat Baroness Ella van Heemstra, while her father was British-born Joseph Ruston.

Her childhood was dramatically shaped by World War II. Living in the Netherlands during the German occupation, Hepburn experienced hunger, illness, and hardship. She suffered from malnutrition, anemia, and respiratory problems during the Dutch famine of 1944, experiences that later inspired her lifelong commitment to humanitarian work.

After the war, she moved to Amsterdam before relocating to London to study ballet. Although she dreamed of becoming a professional ballerina, she eventually turned to acting after realizing she was unlikely to reach the top level of ballet due to the physical effects of wartime malnutrition.

Acting Career

Hepburn’s early film appearances and stage performances quickly caught the attention of producers.

Before her Hollywood breakthrough, she earned acclaim for starring in the Broadway production of “Gigi.”

Her career reached new heights with “Roman Holiday,” followed by a string of critically acclaimed performances throughout the 1950s and 1960s.

One of her most iconic roles came in 1961, when she portrayed Holly Golightly in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” The character became one of cinema’s most recognizable figures and further cemented Hepburn’s place among Hollywood’s elite.

She later starred in “Charade” with Cary Grant and the Oscar-winning musical “My Fair Lady,” before delivering another acclaimed performance in the thriller “Wait Until Dark,” which earned her a fifth Academy Award nomination.

After the late 1960s, Hepburn largely stepped away from acting to focus on raising her family, making only occasional film appearances in projects such as “Robin and Marian,” “Bloodline,” and “Always.”

UNICEF and Humanitarian Work

In the final years of her life, Hepburn became almost as well known for her humanitarian work as for her acting career.

She served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, traveling extensively throughout Africa, Asia, and Latin America to advocate for children living in poverty.

Her humanitarian efforts earned her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992. Following her death, she also received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

A statue honoring Hepburn stands outside UNICEF headquarters in New York, recognizing her lasting contribution to children’s welfare.

Personal Life

Hepburn was married twice.

She married actor Mel Ferrer in 1954, and they welcomed their son Sean in 1960 before divorcing in 1968.

The following year, she married Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti, with whom she had her second son, Luca. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1982.

From 1980 until her death, Hepburn shared a long-term relationship with Dutch actor Robert Wolders.

Swiss Home

From 1963 until her death, Hepburn lived primarily in an 18th-century farmhouse in Tolochenaz, Switzerland.

The estate sits on approximately 40 acres and includes an 11,000-square-foot residence with 12 bedrooms.

Her sons sold the property in 2001. In 2025, the villa returned to the market with an asking price of approximately 19 million Swiss francs, equivalent to around $21 million.

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