Elke Sommer is a German actress, singer, model, and painter who rose to international fame during the 1960s and 1970s. Best known for her glamorous screen presence and multilingual performances, Sommer appeared in more than 100 films and television productions throughout a career spanning several decades. As of 2026, Elke Sommer has an estimated net worth of $20 million, earned through acting, music, television, art, and real estate investments.

Elke Sommer Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth November 5, 1940 Palce of Birth Berlin, Germany

Early Life

Elke Sommer was born Elke Schletz on November 5, 1940, in Berlin, Germany.

She was the daughter of Renata Schletz and Lutheran minister Baron Peter von Schletz.

During World War II, her family relocated to the village of Niederndorf, where she attended school. Later, she moved to the United Kingdom to work as an au pair while improving her English, a skill that would later help launch her international acting career.

Acting Career

Sommer’s acting career began after legendary Italian filmmaker Vittorio De Sica discovered her while she was vacationing in Italy during the late 1950s.

She quickly landed roles in several Italian and German films before breaking into Hollywood.

Her international breakthrough came during the 1960s with films including “The Prize,” where she starred opposite Paul Newman, and “A Shot in the Dark,” the popular sequel to “The Pink Panther.”

Throughout the decade, she became one of the busiest actresses in international cinema, appearing in productions across Germany, Italy, France, Britain, and the United States.

Her later film credits included “The Wrecking Crew,” “Baron Blood,” “Lisa and the Devil,” “And Then There Were None,” “Carry On Behind,” “The Swiss Conspiracy,” and “The Prisoner of Zenda.”

Although she appeared less frequently after the 1980s, Sommer continued acting in television productions and German films.

Television Career

In addition to her movie success, Sommer became a familiar face on television.

She made frequent appearances on popular entertainment programs such as “The Dean Martin Show,” “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” and “Hollywood Squares.”

She also hosted the syndicated television series “The Exciting World of Speed and Beauty.”

Her acting credits on television included “Inside the Third Reich,” “Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna,” “Peter the Great,” “St. Elsewhere,” “Counterstrike,” and several German television films.

Music and Painting

Alongside acting, Sommer also pursued a music career, releasing several albums that added to her popularity during the height of her fame.

In recent decades, she has focused primarily on painting. Her artwork has been exhibited internationally, allowing her to establish a respected reputation beyond the entertainment industry.

Legal Battle with Zsa Zsa Gabor

One of the most publicized episodes of Sommer’s personal life was her long-running legal dispute with actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor.

The conflict began in the mid-1980s following their appearance on the television special “Circus of the Stars.” The disagreement eventually developed into a libel lawsuit, with Sommer successfully winning more than $3 million in damages.

Personal Life

Elke Sommer married Hollywood columnist Joe Hyams in 1964. Their marriage lasted nearly three decades before ending in divorce in 1993.

Later that same year, she married Wolf Walther, who served as managing director of New York City’s luxury Essex House hotel.

Real Estate

Sommer owned a luxurious 4,000-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles featuring amenities such as a swimming pool and tennis court.

In 2022, she listed the property for sale with an asking price of $10.75 million, highlighting the significant real estate holdings she accumulated during her successful career.

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