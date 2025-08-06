Avocado farming to unlock economic potential in villages -Kisii Nominated Senator Okenyuri

Farmers across Gusii region were Wednesday urged to diversify their agricultural activities by venturing into avocado farming.

Nominated County Senator Essy Okenyuri said the crop especially Hass variety has been proved to register high returns with potential to boost household incomes.

Okenyuri said the global demand for Hass avocadoes continues to rise, offering local farmers a ready export market.

She especially encouraged young people and women, in particular, to tap into the lucrative agribusiness.

“Hass avocado is not just a crop, it is a goldmine if handled properly. I urge our farmers to make use of the fertile land in Kisii and take advantage of available government and private sector support,” she said .

She was speaking in Bomachoge where she flagged over 20,000 seedlings to benefit farmers across the Bomachoge Borabu and Bomachoge Chache Constituencies.

“Through the Essy Okenyuri Nyaituga Foundation, we have partnerered with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development in flagging off these seedlings to our people,” she said.

Kenya, she said, has firmly established its position as an avocado powerhouse, producing approximately 115,000 metric tons of avocado annually with 70 percent of the avocado produce driven by small scale farmers.

The access of seedlings by small scale farmers ,she stated, will ensure plant diversity in Kisii and enable farmers tap into the lucrative export market boosting their income and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

“We encourage farmers to embrace avocado farming and especially hass avocado since it is resistant to the vagaries of weather, it fetches good prices in the international market and it supports the Kenyan economy which is majorly driven by the global demand,” she added.

Expanding hass avocado farming is also projected to enhance avocados employment opportunities boost, more export earnings and grow the economy.

The senator pledged to work with relevant agencies to provide seedlings and training to interested farmers, noting that agriculture remains a key pillar in the country’s economic growth.

She further emphasized the need for value addition and proper post-harvest handling to ensure Kisii produce meets international standards.

She also called on county leaders to invest in cold storage and processing facilities.

Present were the Deputy County Commissioners of Kenyenya and Gucha, Assistant County Commissioners of Magenche, Magena, Kenyenya and Ibencho Divisions.

Also present were chiefs and assistant chiefs drawn from different administrative units in Bomachoge Chache and Bomachoge Borabu Constituencies.

Local farmers welcomed the initiative, saying it could open new income streams and reduce overreliance on traditional crops like bananas and maize.