Azealia Banks: Unveiling The Net Worth Of A Fearless Musical Maverick

Azealia Banks, the American rapper, singer, and songwriter, boasts a net worth of $2 million, as of the latest available data.

Her journey in the music industry has been marked by both creative achievements and controversies, making her a captivating figure in the world of entertainment.

Azealia Banks Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Born on May 31, 1991, in Manhattan, New York City, Azealia Banks had a challenging upbringing. After her father passed away when she was just two years old, she was raised by her mother.

However, her home life was marred by alleged abuse, prompting her to move out at the age of 14 to live with one of her older sisters.

From an early age, Banks displayed a passion for the arts, including acting, singing, musical theater, and dancing.

Her journey into the world of music started when an agent discovered her during a performance in the musical “City of Angels.” Although the agent sent her auditions to various networks, she struggled to secure work in the acting industry. It was then that she decided to pivot towards music and rap.

Without completing high school, Azealia Banks began working on her debut recording, releasing “Gimme a Chance” and “Seventeen” online on November 9, 2008, along with the birth of her musical career.

Azealia Banks Career

Azealia Banks signed a development deal with XL Recordings but later parted ways due to creative differences. She turned to YouTube to release her music, all while working odd jobs, including selling keychains and working as a dancer in a Queens strip club.

Her breakthrough came with the release of “212” in 2011, a song that garnered significant attention and charted in various European countries. This early success opened doors for collaborations with renowned artists like Lady Gaga and Kanye West.

In May 2012, Banks released her first EP, “1991,” which saw several tracks charting in the United States. A mixtape titled “Fantasea” followed shortly after. In 2014, she dropped her debut album, “Broke with Expensive Taste,” which received both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Despite a hiatus from music due to contractual disputes, Banks returned with her second mixtape, “Slay-Z,” in 2016, followed by various singles and collaborations. She ventured into acting with the film “Love Beats Rhymes” in 2017.

Azealia Banks Entrepreneurial Ventures

Beyond music and acting, Azealia Banks embarked on entrepreneurial endeavors. She launched the online store “CheapyXO” in early 2017, featuring skincare products and merchandise. The store later expanded to include her podcast and a range of spiritual items in 2020.

In January 2018, Banks signed a significant $1 million record deal with Entertainment One, continuing to release tracks and singles while collaborating with fellow artists. Her podcast, titled “Cheapy’s Two Cents,” marked another facet of her multifaceted career.

Azealia Banks Net Worth

Azealia Banks net worth is $2 million.

Personal Life and Advocacy

Azealia Banks has been open about her sexual orientation, describing herself as bisexual. In 2021, she announced her engagement to artist Ryder Ripps, though the couple later confirmed their breakup.

Apart from her music career, Banks has been a vocal advocate for civil rights causes related to African-Americans. She has called for reparations to be paid to African-Americans due to the historical enslavement of their ancestors, with the aim of improving educational prospects for black Americans.

Azealia Banks Controversies and Social Media

While Azealia Banks has made significant musical contributions, she has also garnered attention for her outspoken and at times controversial statements on social media.

She has engaged in public feuds with figures like Sarah Palin and Zayn Malik. Her support for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election stirred controversy, although she later withdrew her endorsement. Nevertheless, her social media presence continues to be marked by its unpredictability and provocative nature.

Azealia Banks is a multifaceted artist and entrepreneur whose net worth of $2 million reflects her achievements and influence in the world of music, entertainment, and beyond.

